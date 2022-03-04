Yellowstone National Park – 150 years: the history of the place and anniversary events
Yellowstone National Park celebrates its 150th anniversary, according to CNN.
Beth Pratt first explored the wonders of Yellowstone National Park from the pages of a book.
In a battered hardcover titled National Parks of the United States, she still has a list of the five western parks she dreamed of visiting. Among the quintet was Yellowstone.
“I still remember staring endlessly at photographs of granite peaks, roaring waterfalls and magnificent wildlife and dreaming of walking through these landscapes. I thought, “Someday, someday…” she said.
One day she came from her home in Massachusetts to California. As for her first impression of Yellowstone, “it was a real moment of awe.”
Pratt, who later took a job at the park, shared an entry from her diary dated September 20, 1991:
“Yellowstone is beautiful. No description I could give could be objective—I am not John Muir. The park is charming and full of natural wonders and wildlife is everywhere. Disneyland for naturalists. Moose graze around. The bull sings an eerie song to his herd, but a sound suitable for this land.”
Indeed, Yellowstone is a land rich in dates and memories.
The park, 96% in Wyoming, 3% in Montana, and 1% in Idaho, is celebrating a major milestone this year.
On March 1, 1872, President Ulysses S. Grant signed the Yellowstone National Park Preservation Act into law. With a stroke of the pen, he created the first national park not only in the United States, but in the whole world.
On this 150th anniversary, the National Park Service and Yellowstone fans look to the past, present and future.
A very short story about a very long story
Jenny Goulding is a writer, photographer and editor- founder of A Yellowstone Life, a website dedicated to helping people connect with the park. She manages it with her husband George Bumann, a sculptor and naturalist.
They said in an email interview that “Yellowstone has always been a champion of wildlife conservation and has also combined those goals with tourism and education.”
“The park's meaning has changed over time, but in recent history it has shown us the important role of wild places in modern life,” Bumann said.
“The park is a world leader in creating a range of opportunities and approaches to care for wildlife and landscapes. It is also the place where we can find our collective and individual center. People come here expecting transformation or enlightenment. They will not get such sensations in other places”, – he added.
Golding agrees. “You can’t help but be part of something bigger here,” she said.
“We live and breathe Yellowstone, it’s at the very core of our being – wildlife, animals, the smell of hot springs in the air. For us, Yellowstone means so many things – wildness, presence and connection with something deep and intangible”, – she added.
Mistakes were made
To put it mildly, park management is a 150-year learning experience.
Yellowstone has an uneven history in environmental management and incorporating historic Indigenous ties to the area, Superintendent Cameron Scholley said in an online presentation earlier in this year.
“If we go back to 1872…we didn’t have a good experience of conserving resources in the country. It was practically non-existent,” Scholley said. – After Yellowstone became a park in 1872, the small group trying to protect it had a hard time at first.”
And mistakes were made all the way, as Scholley said.
“We were wrong in many ways. Our government policy has generally been to rid the park of predators, and we have done so. We did it en masse”, – he said.
He noted that wolves and cougars have been completely eradicated, and the bear population has declined significantly.
“In addition to predators, we wiped out the bison population from tens of thousands in the park to less than 25 animals, and we entered the ecosystem and completely unbalanced it, acted unconsciously at that point in time,” Scholley said. – Even if you go back to the 1960s, we used to feed the bears from the garbage dumps so that visitors could see them.”
Attitudes towards wildlife have changed since then.
“So while we're talking about a 150-year-old Yellowstone… most of the success in putting the pieces of this ecosystem together has been largely due to last 50-60 years”, – he said.
He mentioned the reintroduction of wolves to Yellowstone in 1995, which “remains probably the single largest successful conservation effort in the history of this country, if not the world.”
Respect to a long heritage
Scholley also acknowledged that the work with the indigenous peoples is not yet complete.
“We place a lot of emphasis on this area on the fact that many tribes lived here thousands of years before Yellowstone became a park,” &# 8211; he explained.
He noted the transfer of 28 Yellowstone bison to the Assiniboine and Sioux Indian Reservation Fort Peck “as part of an ongoing effort to move live bison from Yellowstone to tribal peoples” and an upcoming effort to educate park visitors about the long stories of indigenous peoples.
“We also want to use this anniversary to get to know the many American Indian peoples who lived in the area for thousands of years before Yellowstone became a park,” – he added.
And even more problems are looming by the 150th anniversary. Yellowstone is home to invasive species such as lake trout and is being affected by climate change. Yellowstone and other popular parks are figuring out how best to handle record crowds. And the park must continue to cope with the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Anniversary events
Due to the pandemic, the park is not yet planning large-scale events with the personal presence of visitors. But he hosts virtual programs and a few smaller personal programs.
Some of the highlights:
- This summer, participation in the Junior Ranger program in the park is free. You can go to the park visitor center or information point to pick up a booklet and receive a badge during your visit.
- Yellowstone National Park representatives will host a public event at the Old Faithful Inn on May 6, coinciding with the seasonal opening of the historic inn . Art Exhibition and Native American Market open May 6-8.
- Tribal Heritage Center: From May to September 2022, visitors can visit the Tribal Heritage Center at Old Faithful. There, Native American artists and scientists can interact directly with visitors, who will learn how the tribes imagine their presence in the park now and in the future.
- From July 28 to 30, members of the Nez Perce Appaloosa Horse Club will ride part of the Nez Trail Perce Trail, will parade in traditional regalia and host horse rides.
- The University of Wyoming Yellowstone 150th Anniversary Symposium is scheduled for May 19-20, both virtually and in person at the Buffalo Bill Center West in Cody, Wyoming. Free registration required.
Click here for a full list of events currently scheduled.
Favorite Places in Yellowstone
As the park's 150th anniversary approaches, Jenny Goulding of Yellowstone Life reflected on her time in the park .
“I first came to the park for coyote research in 1997. George [Bumann] and I returned here for our honeymoon and then returned permanently in 2002,” she said. – I walked a lot and traveled to Yellowstone, but there was no place that touched my soul like Yellowstone. Yellowstone has a living, breathing heart.”
They have lived there permanently since 2002, “first working with the park's non-profit educational partner, and now on their own.”
As for the park's special location , Bumann loves the Lamar Valley, which has good places to observe a lot of animals.
“This is a place where you see the Earth as it was millions of years ago, and not as we have done to it. But every time I go out, I find new special things in different places. in the park,” – she says.
Beth Pratt, who lived and worked in Yellowstone from 2007 to 2011 as a sustainability lead, had a hard time narrowing it down to her favorite spot.
But under pressure, the author book When Mountain Lions Are Neighbours, said: “I have to give my favorite spot in Yellowstone to Norris Geyser Basin. Old Faithful gets all the attention, but Norris is full of wonders.
“Norris Geyser Basin is described in the NPS Guide as “one of Yellowstone's hottest and most dynamic hydrothermal areas.” But even this description is an understatement – the otherworldly nature of the area is simply awe-inspiring. When you visit the pool, you seem to be transported to another planet.
“I once saw nine different grizzly bears in one day, and one day, when I was eating my lunch, almost 40 bighorn sheep wandered past me. Yellowstone is a wilderness experience that you won't find anywhere else in this country.”