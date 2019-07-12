Yes each would be the mother of such sons. Mom is crying, the hall — crying, the children sing

The wedding of the son took mom’s birthday. The date was not chosen by chance.

Right during the celebrations the groom and his brother began to sing a song dedicated to their mother — “the best mother of the Earth.” It was their gift to the birthday. Although, of course, for mom the best gift — grandchildren.

Great job! Listeners were delighted, and my mother even cried from surging on her warm feelings.

We offer you to plunge into the warm emotions and listen to a wonderful song!

