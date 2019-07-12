Yes each would be the mother of such sons. Mom is crying, the hall — crying, the children sing
July 12, 2019
The wedding of the son took mom’s birthday. The date was not chosen by chance.
Right during the celebrations the groom and his brother began to sing a song dedicated to their mother — “the best mother of the Earth.” It was their gift to the birthday. Although, of course, for mom the best gift — grandchildren.
Great job! Listeners were delighted, and my mother even cried from surging on her warm feelings.
We offer you to plunge into the warm emotions and listen to a wonderful song!