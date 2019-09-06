“Yes, that’s cellulite, but I love me”: demi Lovato blasted the network candid photos and recognition
Popular American singer and actress demi Lovato, who last year almost died from a drug overdose, blew up the network candid photos and recognition that tired to use it.
Photo Lovato on Instagram 4 hours scored 4.5 million likes and hundreds of thousands of reposts.
“Thank you, demi, for it! Thank you! Thank you” — written by actress alyssa Milano.
“You are giving a confidence,” I write young girls and women who are tired of being ashamed of myself.
27-year-old actress was not afraid to post a photo without filters and processing. She also stated that it will no longer retouch photos.
“This is my biggest fear. My picture in a bikini without changes. And guess what? This cellulite!!! I’m literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, I edit pictures (Yes, more pictures in bikini have been edited — and I hate to do it, but it’s true)” — admitted demi.
She said she was tired to be themselves, meet imaginary standards. “Here I am, not ashamed, not afraid and proud to own the body that have suffered so much and continue to amaze me, when, I hope, one day give birth to” — says Lovato.
The singer talks about diet, worry and anxiety, which are hoped demi, was left behind. “Here it is — the real me. And I love myself. And you have to love yourself”, she asks.
Demi added that was in the hall, working on their appearance and relaxed, but accept and love what she does.
