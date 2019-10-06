Yoga can be a helper for insomnia
If every night you are hard to toss and turn in bed and can’t fall asleep, then we can talk about insomnia. Besides well-known methods of dealing with it, you can try the ancient yoga exercises.
Note that incorrect posture can cause knee pain and affect your quality of sleep. Yoga certain Asanov helps improve posture, both during daily activity and during sleep. Practice an exercise that requires you to lie on the floor with a straight back and bent knees. Better if the knees are pressed tightly to the ground (photo).
Be sure to use breathing exercises as numerous studies show that proper breathing is very effectively eliminates the high stress levels, lowers blood pressure and relaxes. But if we can calm the mind, it calms and the body to quickly immerse in a dream.
Cat pose can also help a lot in dealing with insomnia. Get up on all fours and bend the arch back down, as does a cat when stretching. In this situation it is recommended to do deep breaths, which also acts relaxing on the mind.
Highly effective at combating insomnia and the usual Lotus position. If at night you cannot sleep, do not try to do it by force. Stand up, take a warm shower, sit on a special Mat and try to stay in the Lotus position with eyes closed for 5-10 minutes, while watching my breath.