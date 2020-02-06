Yoga in Russian and Ukrainian tasting of vodka: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (February 7-9)
What: Exhibition of dinosaurs
When: Friday-Sunday, 7-9 February.
Where: The Natural History Museum, 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007
Read more: Entertaining, educational and interactive exhibition of Dinosaur Encounters include dolls, dinosaurs in natural size. Each speaker focuses on his subject, including theories of dinosaur behavior, extinction, adaptation, and the relationship between birds and dinosaurs.
Dolls Museum is a very large, realistic interpretations of dinosaurs. Therefore, when visiting with children need to prepare them in advance.
Cost: $0-15.
What: Exhibition of plants ‘California garden’
When: Friday-Sunday, 7-9 February.
Where: The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Rd, San Marino, CA 91108
Read more: the Garden covers more than 2.5 hectares, there is a wide range of drought tolerant plants that can thrive in southern California — from local plants, which you can see in hikes in the nearby mountains to the unusual instances of remote areas of the planet with Mediterranean climate (Australia, South Africa and southern Europe).
Cost: $0-29.
What: Art show in Los Angeles
When: Friday-Sunday, 7-9 February.
Where: Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S Figeroa St Los Angeles
Read more: Los Angeles Art Show is the place where combined modern, historical and traditional arts.
Here is what to look ordinary lover of the beautiful, specialist in history of art or avant-garde gallery owner.
The exhibition is divided into rooms for the time frame, in addition, visitors are offered interesting lectures, excursions and a number of performances and parties.
Cost: From $30.
What: an Interactive show ‘the Curse of the Black pearl’
When: Friday-Sunday, 7-9 February.
Where: Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Read more: You don’t just watch the movie “pirates of the Caribbean” you will be his hero. Turn on the magic projector to pass through the screen to get to the valley of the jungle, where the ancient temple is a powerful stone. Decipher the clues, avoid traps and outwit the curse. And then rely on luck only because no one ever got out of here alive.
Cost: $20.
What: the California rare book fair
When: Friday-Sunday, 7-9 February.
Where: Oakland Convention Center & Oakland Marriott City Center 1001 Broadway Oakland, California 94607
Read more: the fair will feature rare books, manuscripts, maps and posters from around the world representing the history of the 5 centuries of creation books. Guests will be able to communicate with collectors, writers, attend discussions and exhibitions.
Cost: $13-23.
What: a job Fair from LAPD
When: Saturday, February 8, from 08:00.
Where: Crenshaw Christian Center, 7901 Vermont Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90044
More info: This event is perfect for anyone who wants to become a police officer. Everyone is waiting for the written test and physical test form (optional). If you are planning to take the test on the physical form, you will need sports clothing and sneakers. To participate in selection you must be at least 20 years, you must be a U.S. citizen, have a diploma and have no trouble with the law.
Cost: Free.
What: Flea market Artists & Fleas
When: Saturday, February 8, from 11:00.
Where: Artists & Fleas LA, 1010 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
More info: this flea market you will find many interesting artifacts, vintage clothing and jewelry, and much more interesting. Guests can also enjoy drinks and treats.
Cost: Free.
What: The Race Of Cupid
When: Saturday, February 8, from 12:00.
Where: The Buffalo Club, 1520 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Read more: the Traditional annual Cupid’s race is a big charity event, which was held in all corners of the country. The goal is to raise money to fight children’s cancer.
The participants run just one mile, but the main condition — appearance. Running in underwear and themed costumes for Valentine’s Day. You can come to support the athletes or take part in the race personally by registering on the link.
Cost: $40.
What: free tasting of Ukrainian vodka
When: Saturday, February 8, from 13:00.
Where: Holiday Wine Cellar 302 West Mission Avenue Escondido, CA 92025
Read more: Come to a free tasting of alcoholic drinks with vodka “red” — distilled, infused and bottled in California.
“Red” is made by Ukrainian special family recipe from the late 19th century. The grandson of the Creator has improved the process of distillation and created the first vodka. Due to the unique distillation “red” does not burn, does not require filtration, and after it there is no hangover.
Cost: Free.
What: Yoga in Russian language
When: Sunday, February 9, from 10:15.
Where: Teremok — Children’s Center for Language and Culture Development 10720 Thornmint Rd, Unit C, San Diego, CA San Diego 92127
Read more: Want to learn to listen to your body and know how to relax? I’m afraid to go to yoga because you don’t know the asanas and all of the names of chakras? Forget about it!
Children’s learning center Teremok invites you to a yoga class where you get a mild relaxation and emotional harmony.
Cost: From $0.
