Yogurt has proven useful for men’s health
Libido and emotions during sex will increase, thanks to the bacteria of this fermented product.
A group of scientists from China and the United States have identified a link between eating yogurt and appearance of the adenoma. The tumor not only hazardous to health, but also prevents a good blood supply to organs. This leads to a reduction of erection, meek duration of sex and lack of sexual desire.
Scientists conducted a large-scale study, during which studied the medical records of more than 30 thousand representatives of the stronger sex for 26 years. Subject to the observations of experts of the health of the lower intestine in patients.
The study showed that specific bacteria contained in dairy products, affects substances causing tumors. Thus, men regularly consume dairy products, the risk of adenomas was 20% lower than the other, and yogurt called the “king” of potency, so it the level of good bacteria the highest.
To rectify the situation’s very easy to eat dairy products every day and “upbeat” mood any more to hide.