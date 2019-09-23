Yogurt increases the effectiveness weight loss 80%
Due to the inclusion in the diet of yogurt can to ensure that the slimming process will occur is 80% efficient. The conclusions made by results of work of scientists, and at the head of the research were Dr. Michael Land, reported in the pages of the International Journal of Obesity.
To achieve loss of extra pounds, one should give preference to fresh and natural yogurt that has no harmful additives and sugar. Even the three standard servings a day is enough to provide the body’s required supply of calcium, the body warning about the lack of need to exercise accumulation of fat. The study showed that using yogurt as the snack people eat no more than 1200 calories a day lose weight faster and more effectively than those who consume fewer calories but refuse from snacking.
The results show that those who have made yogurt part of their diet, 22% more efficiently have lost weight, and 81% of the fat in the abdominal area. In addition, the product has helped losing weight people to maintain muscle mass.