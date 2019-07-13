You a carrier pigeon brought a pleasant letter from the future: choose your favourite and find out what fate awaits you in the next 3 days
Get your prediction right now. Simply select one of a dove and wait for a pleasant surprise…
I suggest you to dispel sad thoughts (if of course you were) and a little to amuse myself. Get ready, now you will get a nice message from the future.
It will surely come, if you believe in him and wait. I assure you, the message will only be positive.
Look at pigeons, which are located below. Trust your intuition (can close their eyes) and choose one of them.
What kind of pigeon it is – doesn’t matter!
Make your choice…
Dove 1: Abundance
You are strong with a happy stroke of luck. Yes, sometimes you face challenges that make you doubt yourself and your own abilities. But don’t let anyone influence your true worth and ruin your plans. Because within you lives the power that will help you to achieve your goal. Love life and enjoy every moment. Believe in the best and it will come into your life
Dove 2: the POWER
Love to the world is your true power. You are very responsive and get along well with people. It helps you get much more than you expect in the beginning. Be resolute, you will definitely get what you deserve. Don’t give up and do not rush the event. All will come true in due time. Do not lose hope, do not cease to fight for their dreams. The universe is ready to give you what you ask for.
Pigeon 3: HOPE
By nature you are a very kind and generous person and you always do a lot for others and ready to help anyone who needs help. Now it’s time to get rewarded for your efforts. In your life is coming good things and enjoyable events. But you need to let the universe reward you for the effort. Open hands and feel worthy of love, success and happiness. Let your reward come and thank you for all that you have for you.