‘You accidentally invoke evil spirits’: the school in Tennessee has banned books about Harry Potter
Students at a Catholic elementary school in Tennessee will no longer be able to borrow in the library a series of books about Harry Potter after the pastor declared them outside the law, claiming that the books contain real spells and curses.
Reverend Dan Richel informed the parents of Catholic schools St. Edward, what a series of seven volumes will be banned in the school library in Nashville after he consulted with several exorcists in the United States and Italy, which proposed to impose a ban on such literature, writes the New York Post.
“These books expose magic as good and evil, which is not true, it’s a clever deception,” said Rihel parents in the email.
“Curses and spells used in the books are real; if they read, they can cause evil spirits in the presence of him who reads the text,” he continued.
Fictional novels created by British writer j. K. Rowling published between 1997 and 2007, are the best-selling book series in history. The book sold over 500 million copies worldwide, according to Fortune.
But many religious groups claim that the book is based on satanic teachings and are a blatant glorification of the occult. For example, in April this year, a group of Catholic priests in Poland, burned books, claiming that they are blasphemous.
Rebecca Hammell, Director of schools, Catholic diocese of Nashville, said that the pastor acted “within their authority” when they decide to get rid of the books.
“Each pastor has the canonical authority to make such decisions for his parish school,” said Hammell in an interview with the Tennessean, confirming that Rail were sent emails, notifying on the prohibition of books.
Hammell asserts that the Catholic Church has no specific position in regards to these books, and that series about Harry Potter is available in other schools throughout the diocese.
JK Rowling, an active Twitter user with more than 14 million subscribers, has not yet commented on the ban.