You can ask at the airport the USA and how to answer questions at the entrance
You gave an American visa. You are happy. Purchased tickets. After hours of flight, the plane landed at the airport of new York JFK. You are excited. In a few minutes you will meet your family or friend. However, the border control officer at the airport may not allow you in the United States and to require you to return home immediately. This often occurs because the officer is not satisfied with your answers to his questions. So, what you need to pay attention when answering the questions of the immigration officer at the airport? Useful tips collected edition of Uzbek Immigrant.
After the plane landed in the United States
After the plane landed in the United States of America all passengers are sent to a specified track to the officer of customs and border control. Airports are the point of entry (port of entry). To pass through the point of entry you must approach an officer who will examine your passport, visa and other documents to ascertain whether the passenger is entitled to enter the United States. He asked what the purpose of your arrival in the United States.
Then we’ll take your fingerprints (ten-printed fingerprinting) and take a picture of you. If during this process you will not have any problems, the officer will stamp your passport (passport admission stamp). On the stamp indicates the visa type and date of your departure. You will then be able to leave the airport.
The immigration officer skeptical to all
In General, an interview with an immigration officer passes without any problems. However, they were ordered to be skeptical of anyone who crosses the border. The first task of the officer of immigration is security. So they check the details of your document on different bases. The employee will first check, not whether you violated immigration Law.
The immigration officer
The main tasks of the officer are as accurate as possible to determine the purpose of your visit to the United States and the availability of all necessary documents. For example, if you were issued a nonimmigrant visa (B1, B2, F1), but you want to stay in the United States permanently, you are forbidden to enter here. To more accurately clarify the situation, the officer may ask you a few questions. You should carefully explore the most frequently asked questions to clearly answer them.
Screening questions
The border police officer may ask you any questions. The most common of them are issues relating to the definition of your visa in terms of relevance to the purpose of your stay in the United States. They can be the following:
- “The purpose of your visit to the United States?” (“Why are you visiting the United States?”). Your answer must match the visa you received. For example, if you are issued a tourist visa (B1 or B2) and you will answer that came to work or study for a long time, you may be ordered to leave the United States. So, if you have a B1 visa, you must meet that are traveling.
- “Where are you staying in America?” (“Where will you be staying?”). By asking this question, the immigration officer is trying to figure out whether you were preparing in advance for the arrival in the United States, do you have a clear plan and purpose. If you are not sure where we will stay, the immigration officer may treat you with suspicion and to ask additional questions.
- “Who are You going to visit?” (“Who will you be visiting?”). The purpose of this question is to find out whether you were preparing for the arrival, pre-planning where you will live in America.
- “How long you intend to stay in America?” (“How long will you be staying?”). By asking this question, the immigration officer wants to make sure you will not stay longer than specified in the American visa. If you are issued a B1 visa for business purposes and you will answer that came to study in MBA in any University, you may be refused entry into the country.
If your answers to the above questions are not satisfactory, the officer may conduct a thorough inspection (secondary inspection). He may invite you into a special room, ask further questions and require more detail to answer them to check your bags, smartphones and laptops.
At the same time things in your bag or folder, the information in your smartphone or laptop needs to match the type of visa, which you have given for entry to America. For example, if you arrived in the United States as a tourist on a non-immigrant visa B1 / B2, but inside the bag there is a copy of the printed summary for the device to work, you may suspect that you are traveling with immigration intent, and to avoid in the United States. Or, if you enter US with F1 visa, but you have in the bag find wedding dress, you may suspect that you are entering to marry and stay here forever, which can cause refusal of entry.
Don’t forget that your rights are limited
The rights of aliens are limited within the airport. For example, you have no right to use the services of a lawyer within the airport. You have no right to call a lawyer, even if you have any difficulties with the answers to the questions on arrival. The immigration officer may ask any questions, even personal, intimate. Regardless of the nature of the issue always be polite and calm, don’t be rude, don’t panic.
If the immigration officer does not allow you to enter the United States, you have no right to appeal the decision. Only in one case your case can be reviewed in immigration court, if you fear for your life and intend to ask for political asylum in the United States. In this case, your case will be heard in court on immigration issues.