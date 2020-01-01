You can buy it at a discount or get a free in 2020
Come the new year — in front of countless sales and even free offers that cannot be missed. Nerdwallet explains how to save and plan your purchases for the year 2020. Here are the best products to buy every month of the year, and also days when you find sales. As a bonus: national holidays, when you will be able to get some stuff for free.
January
Along with a fresh page on the calendar begins and a new start of sales:
- Bed linen and accessories. This month are “white sales” with big discounts on sheets and towels.
- Fitness equipment. Retailers know that you want to get in shape. Expect sales of sports equipment and clothes will be extensive.
- TVs and electronics. Right before the super bowl retailers usually make discounts on TVs and other items for home theater system.
Mark on your calendar: the Day Martin Luther king, Jr., January 20.
Free bonuses: national spaghetti day — January 4.
February
It’s the month of love and gifts, which may be the best time to buy things for yourself, not only for a loved one. What would sell discounts:
- TV. Action continues in January and February. Besides Black Friday, this is one of the best times to buy a new TV.
- Winter goods. Towards the end of winter, retailers will get rid of the stocks products for the cold weather. Look for sales of clothing and winter sports equipment.
- The goods for the house. Expect that retail sellers will sell home goods and clothing presidents Day and weekend prior to the holiday.
Mark on the calendar: super bowl — February 2 presidents ‘ Day — February 17.
Free bonuses: a national day of frozen yogurt — 6 Feb.
March
In March, the major shopping holidays does not happen, but it does not mean lack of sales. Search for these products:
- The tax software. Retailers love to make discounts on products related to the payment of taxes, a month before tax day in April.
- Greely. Buy everything you need for summer grilling in March to avoid the price spike when summer comes.
- Items for St. Patrick’s Day. In St. Patrick’s day online shopping and Department stores usually do discounts on clothes in the green theme party supplies and decorations.
Mark on the calendar: St. Patrick’s Day — March 17.
Free bonuses: PI Day — March 14.
April
In April too, there is some spring discounts and sales, including:
- Vacuum cleaner. Buying a vacuum cleaner — not the most exciting, but it will be less painful if you take advantage of the spring sale. Look for discounts in Department stores and also from manufacturers such as Dyson.
- Items of tax topics. Year after year the stores and restaurants are trying to ease the burden of Tax day discounts and free services such as the shredding of paper. Follow this around the middle of April.
- The Easter candy. Days after the Easter holiday will be filled with discounts on candy, plastic eggs, stuffed animals and more.
Mark on your calendar: Easter is April 12.
Free bonuses: tax Day — April 15.
May
April showers bring may flowers and then bloom wildly sales. Here are some things to consider this month:
- Spring clothes. By may retailers will offer discounts on spring clothes that are already hanging on the racks in a month or two.
- Furniture. Three biggest day of shopping is Black Friday, labor Day and memorial Day. The memorial day comes in may, so look for discounts on furniture and home decor items in big stores.
- Small kitchen appliances. Use may discounts like the opportunity to purchase small kitchen appliances such as coffee makers and blenders. These products are usually included in the sale the Day of memory and makes an excellent wedding gift.
Mark on your calendar: mother’s Day — may 10 memorial Day — may 25.
Free bonuses: national hamburger day — may 28.
June
June can be one of the shortest months of the year, but its opportunities will be enough for good shopping. Smart purchases include:
- Lingerie. Stock up on underwear in June. It was then, as we know, Victoria’s Secret holds its famous sale. Another occurs in December.
- Membership in the gym. Consider buying a membership at the gym in the summer and make sure you agree on the best offer.
- Movie tickets. In the summer months, many cinemas offer film programmes, which usually include cheaper tickets for children’s films.
Mark on your calendar: father’s Day — June 21.
Free bonuses: national pretzel day — 5 June.
July
In July usually rises the temperature, but the prices of some goods are falling. Consider buying:
- Clothing. If you don’t want to wait for sales at the end of summer, buy clothes now. Most likely, you will find a better price than at the beginning of the season.
- Patriotic things. In the days preceding the Fourth of July, there is usually an abundance of sales at red, white and blue products (and all three colors), as well as sporting goods, jewelry and furniture.
- Personal electronics. Black Friday is a large day, which falls in November but many retailers have added a “Black Friday” in the July sales, including Best Buy and Amazon (which has Prime Day). Expect discounts on almost every product category.
Mark on your calendar: Fourth of July… the 4th of July.
Days free bonuses: national ice cream day — July 19, national lipstick day — July 29th.
August
To close the summer buying summer items? That’s right — look for sales at the end of the season:
- Back to school. The beginning of the school notes the need to buy small items such as pencils, and expensive, such as laptops. As a rule, the closer to the beginning of the academic year you buy these things, the more chances you have to get a good price.
- External goods. In late summer large discounts on lawn mowers and other seasonal outdoor equipment.
- Swimwear. By the time when August comes, there’s not a lot of time swimming, but that’s why it’s the best time to buy a swimsuit for next year.
Mark on your calendar: first day of school — usually in August.
Free bonuses: national waffle day — August 24.
September
Amazing month for good buys when prices of goods like mattresses, and school supplies. Please note:
- Mattresses. Year after year, September is the time of the sale of mattresses. Expect discounts from Department stores and manufacturers, usually as part of the sales of labor Day.
- iPhone. Apple is known to announce its new iPhone at the annual software company presentation in September. As a rule, the promulgation of new products is accompanied by a fall in the price of the current phone in anticipation of new models.
- Appliances. During the week preceding Labor Day, the expected series of actions large and small household appliances.
Mark on your calendar: labor Day — September 7.
Free bonuses: national coffee day — September 29.
October
Don’t let the prices scare you during Halloween season. In October there will be a lot of proposals for these product categories:
- The outdoor furniture. People usually spend less time outdoors when the temperature drops. Expect discounts on patio furniture and leisure goods in the open air, when the summer was over.
- Jeans. Fall stocks arrive in stores in August and September, but you’ll pay the maximum price, if not wait a few weeks. October is a great time to buy a new pair of jeans.
- Candy. The closer to Halloween it will increase the chances to buy candy with a big discount.
Mark on your calendar: Columbus Day — October 12 Halloween — October 31.
Free bonuses: national Taco day — October 4th.
November
It is a month of sales due to falling on it’s Black Friday and cyber Monday: nekotorye of the most popular technology products will be sold at the lowest prices:
- Electronics. Electronics, such as tablets, laptops and gaming systems, is Central during the sales on Black Friday. Also look for discounts on smartphones and activity trackers.
- Appliances. Plan for the bulk purchase of appliances — fridge, washing machine, dryer, dishwasher — for discounts on Black Friday. Often sales can be found in the course of a month.
- Tools. The goods for the house presented by tools, ladders, and toolboxes, which will be sold with discounts during the events of Black Friday.
Mark on your calendar: Thanksgiving — November 26, Black Friday November 27 Monday November 30.
Free bonuses: national sandwich day — November 3.
December
The end of the year and the beginning of discounts in certain product categories. View the prices of these goods in December:
- Electronics. Discounts on electronics move from November to December.
- Toys. Toys are a popular Christmas gift, and the stores usually have big sales of this category of goods, as the holiday season comes to an end.
- Christmas decorations. Starting from the day after Christmas sales offer big discounts — often more than 50% on ornaments, wrapping paper, artificial trees and similar seasonal accessories.
Mark on your calendar: Christmas — 25 December.
Free bonuses: national Cookie Day — December 4.