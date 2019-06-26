You can eat junk food and not spoil your health: scientists said as
French scientists from the University of Franche-comté has proved that polyphenoloxidase plant extract cancels negative effects from consuming large amounts of fat and carbohydrates and increases life expectancy in mice with excess weight.
According to the authors of the work published in the journal Scientific Reports, the mixture will also prevent irregularities in the metabolism and ensure a long and healthy life in people with obesity, writes Tape.ru.
First, the researchers evaluated the effect of different diets on obesity and pathological processes in mice. The animals were fed with high fat or sucrose, other rodents were fed standard feed. While at first developed hyperglycemia (increased blood sugar), increased cholesterol, increased oxidative stress, increased adipose tissue mass and significantly decreased life expectancy (from 596 to 381 days).
One of the factors that cause associated with obesity diseases was the infiltration into adipose tissue immune cells that trigger inflammation. This also contributed to dysbiosis and damage to the intestinal mucosa (intestinal barrier), which absorbs nutrients and prevents the penetration of harmful substances into the bloodstream.
In another part of the experiment, mice sitting on an unhealthy diet, were given plant extract enriched with polyphenols. He contributed to much slower growth of body weight and increase life expectancy from 381 to 681 days. Decreased cholesterol level in plasma indices of oxidative stress and the maintenance of the intestinal bacterial toxic substances. In addition, immune responses associated with inflammation, were also recovered.
Although obesity has long been considered as associated with high mortality from disturbances in metabolism and cardiovascular diseases, in recent years there are more works to prove the possibility of benign or healthy obesity. Although cardiovascular disorders in people with excess weight is still more than the thin, the risk of their development they are much lower than those who simultaneously suffer from obesity and metabolic disorders.