“You can eat yourself”: in Russia the students at the prom cake was presented with the “tombstones”
In the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk grade 9 students of a local school complained of a strange gift at the end of the school year. On each slice of cake, donated by the alumni, were shown a photo of the graduate that some kids are reminded headstone, writes the local edition.
Photo cake with images of the graduates appeared in social networks. Internet users claim that this gift gave 9-grade pupils of school № 143.
“Charge your imagination. I have the script for the horror movie think of that”, — said user FunnyDuck. “It turns out you can to eat itself. Dessert with utter stupidity. However, as the gravestone”, — resents Rosen. “Really tombstones same. Stripes black is not enough only”, — wrote Gruny.
Meanwhile, the school management does not see the decorations in the form of tombstones nothing. It turned out that the cake gave students an their parents.
“Parents are very upset that their idea was misunderstood. The class teacher herself was surprised that the parents got together, holidays are finished the end of school”, — commented the Director of the Krasnoyarsk school # 143 Svetlana Savenko.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in Vladivostok (Russia) the seniors before the last bell at the bottom of the government staged a flash mob in BDSM costumes. In particular, school girls showed up at school in uniform surrounded by boys bunnies with taped nipples and danced at the entrance to the school in the Assembly hall, where one of the young men sprayed a fire extinguisher. After that, the school No. 74, came to a police check.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter