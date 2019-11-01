‘You can fix a house but not a life’: in California for 14 raging forest fires, people are leaving EN masse housing
1 Nov another forest fire broke out in Ventura County in southern California. Thousands of residents of the area were forced to evacuate. This writes CNN.
Thursday, October 31, near Santa Paula and Somis Maria Fire broke out, which burned approximately 8 730 acres (3532 hectares) of land in less than 12 hours and destroyed at least two homes.
About injuries was not reported. This is one of 14 active wildfires in California, many of which in recent days intensified winds.
The fire Department that fights Fire with Maria, announced the evacuation of about 7,500 people about 50 miles (80 km) Northwest of Los Angeles.
Weather conditions continue to amplify wildfires, but soon is expected to improve. On Friday, November 1, the wind speed weakened to 35 mph (56 km/h), compared with 70 mph (112 km/h), which was previously.
Weak winds and low temperatures in Santa Paula reduced the capacity of Maria Fire actively spread.
From all active fires in California, more than half broke out in late October. Fire blazes across the state from Mendocino County in the North County San Diego in the South.
The largest fire, Kincade Fire broke out in the wine areas of SONOMA County.
In General, the fire destroyed about 100 000 acres (40 468 ha) of land by the evening of Thursday, October 31.
In the area of Los Angeles firefighters battle numerous blazes, including the Getty Fire and Easy Fire.
Getty Fire started on Monday, October 25, and is threatening more than 7,000 homes. As of the evening of October 31 he was able to locate 52%.
Approximately 40 miles (64,3 km) North-West of the city Simi valley Easy Fire broke out. He burned more than 1,800 acres (728 hectares) of land and threatening 6,500 homes. Under a mandatory evacuation were about 30 thousand people. As of October 31 Easy Fire managed to localize 60%.
Riverside police said that one of the fires broke out in the chase. Two suspects in a stolen car for 15 minutes went on the chase, which ended in a field. Police say the tires of the car were so damaged that caused the fire, which quickly spread and destroyed three homes. Two suspects were arrested, and the driver of the vehicle will be charged with arson, in addition to evading criminal liability, and carjacking.
“The pictures I have not kept”
Hillside Fire has destroyed at least six homes near San Bernardino.
House Matthew Valdivia was one of destroyed. He was evacuated with his wife and children, but their house burned to the ground.
“It hurts, but it can be repaired, he said. But you can’t fix a life.”
One thing that he regrets that he grabbed the laptop with the only copies of some photos of children.
“It’s the only thing that has really hurt my feelings, that I have not kept,” he said sadly Matthew.
The largest fire in California still not localized
To the North of the Bay of San Francisco ablaze with the largest fire Kincade Fire is the largest active wildfire in the state. It killed about 78,000 acres (30 756 hectares) in SONOMA County and more than 260 buildings.
Beginning on Friday, November 1, it was localized by 65%.
Kincade Fire began on October 23, but the cause is still under investigation.
The state received a grant from the Federal emergency management Agency to help in the fight with multiple pockets, including Easy Fire, and fires in San Bernardino and riverside County. Subsidies allow affected local people, States and institutions to apply for 75% reimbursement for fire fighting.