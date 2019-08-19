You can lose weight for half an hour through running
Taiwanese scientists after the study called method to lose weight in just half an hour. Effective in getting rid of excess weight has been running.
The study was attended by 20 thousand people who wanted to lose weight. During test people suffering from excess weight slimming took half an hour. Active fat burning is accomplished through the run. Participants of “running” obesity has solved the problem with Jogging.
Jogging is one of the most useful and available pacemakers. Due to the movement of the muscles are in good shape, accelerates the process of circulation, there is an active saturation of cells and tissues with oxygen, stabiliziruemost hormones. In the period of Jogging, the body gets the optimum level of load, and harmful substances such as toxins and waste products are collected in vessels and excreted through sweat.
Research specialists recommend those who want to achieve effective results, run three times a week. Sport can be practiced at home on the treadmill, outdoors or at the gym. The most important thing is to choose the most appropriate pace and speed. Run is able to simultaneously influence all the muscle groups to accelerate the breakdown of sugars that have accumulated in the body. Source of energy becomes fat when the level of “the sweet fuels” is minimized. Exercise tends to stabilize the activity of most of the internal organs (intestines, liver) and systems of the body.
While running, it is important to monitor the pulse, because it indicates that how fast is the pumping of blood by the heart. The optimum rate for losing weight people — 50-75% of the maximum. The value of the last can be calculated through the formula: (220 — age — heart rate at rest)*0,5 + heart rate at rest.
Weight loss with running will allow you to obtain not only beautiful, slender body and strong health. Cardio is the best medicine from depression and stress, — concluded scientists.