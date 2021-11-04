You Can Now Book A Stay In Carrie Bradshaw’s Apartment
AirBnb
Live like Carrie Bradshaw for one night because her Chelsea apartment is available on Airbnb this month
Thanks to Warner Brothers and Airbnb and in honor of the upcoming Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That, you can stay — for one night — in Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic Chelsea brownstone. “We’re opening the doors to the brownstone where it all began,” reads a line from the Airbnb listing that is a perfect replica of the beloved TV apartment.
If you happen to snag a stay, you’ll find that the apartment is filled with all sorts of Sex and the City Easter eggs like Carrie’s iconic laptop, a 2000s era cordless phone, and tons of issues of Vogue magazine. From the pistachio-painted walls to the midcentury furniture, it’s like taking a trip back in time to early aughts New York City.
AirBnb
Only two one-night stays are available on November 12 and November 13, 2021, so you need to act fast and snag one of the available stays when the Airbnb listing opens for bookings on November 8, 2021. The great news is that if you’ve got that trigger finger and nabbed one of the two available nights, it’s only $23 per night (23 because the show premiered 23 years ago, I KNOW, reader, I know, we’re old).
AirBnb
In addition to living inside Carrie’s world for a night, guests can also expect:
- A virtual welcome from Sarah Jessica Parker, reminiscent of the show’s narrated intro.
- Brunch in Chelsea, just like Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte would.
- Cosmopolitans, of course.
- And a photoshoot in Carrie’s iconic closet.
Yes, they painstakingly recreated Carrie’s closet, and yes, you can play dress-up with whatever you find inside. “Quintessentially Carrie, the closet is the star of this New York City apartment, filled with designer and vintage looks to make you swoon,” reads the listing.
AirBnb
This closet has everything: Manolo Blahniks, a gold Carrie necklace, the Patricia Field tutu Bradshaw wears in the opening credit sequence of the show. Yes, THE tutu, but maybe don’t try to recreate the opening credits, I don’t think Airbnb would appreciate the tutu being washed in New York gutter water from a passing city bus.
AirBnb
Even better, Sarah Jessica Parker has been very involved in this brilliant idea.
“The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the Sex and the City story has been such a joy,” says Parker. “I’m excited for our audience to experience Carrie’s New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time.”
To round out your stay in the Carrie Bradshaw brownstone, spend a girls night out in the Meatpacking District, take a trip to Brooklyn to visit Miranda, and grab a cupcake from Magnolia bakery at its original location on Bleecker street.