You can now pay for USCIS services with a card: what forms does the innovation apply to
As part of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Service Center Credit Card Payments Pilot Program, you can now pay fees for almost all forms at all service centers. This is stated on the official website of the department.
You can't pay for I-129 Nonimmigrant Worker Petition Forms and H-1B and H-2A work visas at this time.
USCIS said it will evaluate results at the end of the pilot and decide whether to expand this payment option to other applications.
“The purpose of this pilot project – bring USCIS one step closer to accepting digital credit card payments at all service centers, – the agency said in a statement. – We started and then expanded this program at a service center in Nebraska, expanding the program to service centers in Texas, Vermont, and California.”
There is no additional charge for using a credit card.
How to pay by credit card:
- Fill out and sign Form G-1450, Authorization for Transactions with credit cards”;
- place the form on top of your application, petition or request when submitting it;
- top up your credit card with the amount you want;
- destroy form G-1450 to protect your credit card information.
Please note! Credit cards issued by foreign banks are not accepted. You can use Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover. Make sure there is enough money on the card to cover the fee. The agency will reject your application if the card is declined and will not attempt to process your credit card payment a second time.