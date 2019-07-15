You can quickly get rid of nail fungus, candidiasis, cough, improve blood circulation and not only after learning these 3 recipe!
Clove is widely used for culinary purposes, delivering a pleasant aroma and flavor. But she has a lot more potential!
Clove is rich in essential nutrients and essential oils for our body.
Clove has properties of: antiseptic, healing, antifungal, antibacterial, antioxidant, analgesic and anti-inflammatory.
It is recommended to use cough, intestinal gas, inflammation, toothaches, bronchitis, and also in order to help to lose weight because carnation accelerates metabolism and improves digestion by facilitating fat loss.
Eugenol is a substance which gives the smell of cloves and most of its medicinal power.
Thanks to eugenol, clove has antiseptic and produces the anasthetic properties.
There are studies that proved the positive effect of cloves in cancer of the digestive system and inflammation in the joints.
In carnation, we find minerals such as iron, manganese, potassium, selenium and magnesium. In addition, it provides such vitamins as A, C, K and beta-carotene.
Of cloves produces excellent oil, which is used to strengthen weak nails to fight fungal infections of the nails.
Another super effective product of clove is its extract.
Clove flower extract used in the treatment of fungi and viruses. Mixed with water, it is used as an oral antiseptic. Pure extract serves to eliminate itching from insect bites.
We offer you recipes oil and clove extract.
Here only 10 applications oil and clove extract:
1. Analgesic and antiseptic
Cloves relieves pain in the teeth, the gums and inflammation in the throat. It is also a good home remedy for infections, burns and wounds.
2. Blood circulation
Carnation detoxifiere the blood and improves blood circulation, is conducive to the whole body and stimulates the immune system.
3. Eliminates mucus
Clove acts as an expectorant and reduces the mucus present in the throat and esophagus.
4. Speeds up metabolism
Clove accelerates metabolism, increases production of saliva and the fluids are responsible for digestion. This leads to rapid fat burning.
5. Improves digestion
Clove improves digestion, as it increases the secretion of digestive enzymes. She struggles with constipation and helps in cases of nausea and stomach discomfort.
6. Cramps
Clove reduces muscle spasms and relieves cramps.
7. Oral antiseptic
Carnation is a good antiseptic, acting against bacteria found in the mouth and stomach, and helps to eliminate unpleasant mouth odor.
8. The thyroid gland
It is also useful for the thyroid gland, and acts to prevent as hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism.
9. Control cholesterol
Cloves helps to control bad cholesterol.
10. Anti-inflammatory
Clove is a good natural anti-inflammatory that will help to combat inflammatory diseases.
To take advantage of clove, in the case of internal problems such as inflammation and digestive problems the ideal to consume tea made from this spice.
Bring 1 liter of water to a boil, add 1 teaspoon of cloves and continue to heat for another 10 minutes. Cover and let stand to cool. Strain and drink 3 cups a day.
Clove oil is recommended to strengthen nails to fight fungal infections of the nails and fungi on the skin.
To prepare the oil, mix 30 g of clove 200 ml olive oil or sunflower oil and heat in a water bole on a slow fire during one hour.
Let cool, strain and store in a clean glass container.
Clove flower extract to fight against fungi and viruses.
Dissolved in alcohol or water, it can be used as environmental fragrance.
Mixed with water, it acts as an oral antiseptic.
One teaspoon of extract in a glass of water is used to eliminate itching of the genitals for genital candidiasis. Cleanse twice a day, morning and before bedtime.
Pure extract is also used to relieve itching from insect bites.
To make an extract, place in a container of dark glass of 30 grams of clove and 300 ml of vodka. Mix and leave for at least two months.
It is ready for use when the liquid turns brown.
Important: carnation is contraindicated in pregnant and lactating women, children under 6 years of age and patients with problems of the gastrointestinal tract and neurological disorders.