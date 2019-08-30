You can’t sing in front of people you hits: Kikabidze abruptly walked across Russia and Putin
Georgian actor and singer Vakhtang Kikabidze, who has previously criticized the Kremlin’s actions and annexation of Crimea, says why he performed in Russia.
So, in an interview to the Kvirispalitra.ge artist explained that all the rumors about his performances in Russia — not true.
“These things are invented, no one would believe! I wasn’t in any city of Russia since 2008! And don’t go, why should I go? How can you go and sing in front of those who beats you?!” — surprised Kikabidze.
He said he lost respect for himself, he would not understand native speaker if it was in Russia and received an award.
The singer added that he is good to his friends in Russia, but the Kremlin’s policy condemns.
“Yes, we have a lot in common with Russia, but we have to protect our self-esteem and the rules of our country,” he insists, stressing that the only way to defend themselves against aggression of the Kremlin.
According to him, Vladimir Putin has a Napoleon complex, he wants to revive the Soviet Union and rule. “But it will not pass,” — said Kikabidze.
Recall that during the revolution of Dignity Kikabidze supported Ukraine.
