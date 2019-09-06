‘You have a culture, and we are nature’: what killed the Russian journalist in America
At the end of September in publishing house EKSMO published writer and journalist Igor Rotar “Darker America”. Before moving to the USA Igor Rotar worked as a war correspondent and, after moving to America, tried to preserve their way of life. Reporter visited various parts of the country, including where unsafe and “bad smell.”
It is this familiarity with the darker America fundamentally distinguishes these sketches from other travel notes from the United States. At the same time, of course, this book is not only about extreme America. The author showed the different facets of American life, tried to understand what kind of people, ordinary Americans and how much they differ from Russians. With the consent of the author “Ribbon.ru” publishes excerpts from his book.
From the Chapter “rural America”
The majority of Russians, the United States is most often associated with skyscrapers, technological advances and the trappings of luxury living. This is partly true. But the US is also a country with beautiful and almost virgin nature. As a joke the local, chatting with the Europeans: “you Have a culture, and we have nature.”
In my opinion, those who came to America for a short time, it is better not to stay in cities and rent a car and go into the wilderness, the wild. Sounds paradoxical? Who knows, but it is possible that the magnificent social structure among the almost untouched nature is the main American miracle.
…I live on the outskirts of San Diego (the fifth largest U.S. city) and each time, driving up to his house, must be very careful as the road often occurring wild rabbits. Those who live an hour away from the city, forced to be more caution — the wheels can get coyotes and even deer. Around (an hour drive) many major American cities located in national parks and reserves, the nature of which has changed little since the time of Columbus.
Sometimes the zeal of American environmentalists seem to be excessive. So, on mountain trails, you can see posters telling you that used toilet paper is also trash, and her (even in multi-day trips) can not be discarded, but should carry with you. So far, however, still allowed to leave it in specially dug pits. But soon with such barbarism will be finished. Today advanced tour group carry a special sealed packages (to avoid odor) for used toilet paper.
You can laugh at the excessive friendliness of Americans, but the fact remains: only hour from Los Angeles and new York city’s nature is more pristine than elsewhere in remote parts of Siberia.
From the Chapter “the Kindness of the American”
The first thing that strikes foreigners (and not only our eternally sullen fellow), visited the United States, is a habit of the Americans always and everywhere to smile. The friendliness in this country is simply amazing: it seems that every local resident is willing to drop everything to help any passerby. One such behavior impressed others seems hypocritical and feigned. Good or bad that Americans like to be so “good guys”?
“Five minutes of politeness” are the essential attribute of life in this country. For example, if you were an American in the same Elevator, only a very rude person limited to greeting a stranger. Just need to tell you what a wonderful weather today, and ask about the Affairs of fellow traveler. If the street is torrential rain, then it’s not an occasion for sullen silence: you’ll wish you good day.
That image of joy when meeting with a neighbor and asking about his life are one of the most important signs that you’re a “real American”, not “weird immigrant”. If you accidentally looked into the eyes of a stranger, he always smiles at you in response. By the way, I purchased this “Americanism” did me a disservice in Russia, when I smiled and looked at me to see me as abnormal or gay.
In Russia it is believed that in the United States thanks to the efforts of feminists decided not to open the door before woman and pass it forward. In fact, at least for now, Americans once again open the door in front of strangers, but they do it regardless of whom want to miss — a man or a woman.
Sometimes the habit of the Americans to be kind leads to the curious, from the point of view of foreigners, cases. So, I witnessed a very strange scene. One Russian whose mother died, the question of a colleague, how’s it going, frankly told him of his Woe. In response, the colleague radiantly smiled at him and replied, “Great!” Of course, he didn’t want to offend too outspoken Russian. The fact that, according to the “rules”, the answer to this question the standard, “fine” therefore the man not listening to his interlocutor, on the machine uttered the word ritual.
And once I bought an external cordiality, and all came to a very upsetting story. I went on a very bad mountain road impassable for regular cars, when suddenly I caught up with the SUV with the Americans. The Yankees just radiated friendliness, but when I asked them to give me a ride several miles back to my car, they are (continuing to smile) said no.
Or another example. My friend messed up the key from the pool of the apartment complex where she lived. Of course, the gate in the pool area did not open. The Americans in the pool, began to give the woman advice, and one even tried to open the door with her key. But just open the door to the pool (it is opened from the inside without a key) good Yankees didn’t want, but kept smiling. Pomaia with the key, my friend was forced to return home. After these stories, the Americans began to remind me of the inhabitants of the planet alpha from the famous film Danelia “kin-DZA-DZA”. The inhabitants of alpha I love the outdoors, very careful to flora and fauna. They are polite and despise eaten passions of the savages of the galaxy kin-DZA-DZA — they are doing the cacti.
In fact, the Americans, of course, not with Alphas, and among them many good people. Should focus on the fact that the politeness of Americans becomes irrelevant in situations where in order to show altruism, they have to make some sacrifices or at least inconvenience. In this case, the Americans are like the Russians — depending on personal qualities.
From the Chapter “Russian USA”
The feeling that you have already left America, it creates, once you get to the orange branch of the new York subway going to Brooklyn. First, almost all the passengers are reading, which is quite unusual for US. Secondly, if you look at the books published in Moscow works by Marinina, Dontsova and other Russian bestsellers. Only in Brooklyn is home to more than 100 thousand immigrants from the former Soviet Union, and in order to explain the knowledge of English here is not required.
The heart of the “Russian new York” Brooklyn neighbourhood of Brighton beach. All the signs are here the language of Pushkin and Tolstoy, but if you turn to the locals in English, you risk to hear the unpleasant expression in his address. Once I asked Brienza how to get to a certain quarter of new York, and received the proud answer: “We in America do not go!” In fact, this isolated world with its Newspapers, Russian shops, restaurants, firms for hiring of taxi etc.
By the way, this category of Russians are very common criminal tricks that simply will not come in classic American head.
So a portray of accident of insured vehicle and getting an impressive amount. The same tactic applies with fictitious diseases, discovered the Russian sick Russian doctor. Many of the Russian-speaking, living in low-subsidized apartments for the poor, fictitiously divorced and as a result we have two almost free apartments, one of which is for rent at reasonable market price.
Another nefarious trick is to call in sick, and hire a fictitious nurse, sharing with her her salary that will be paid by the state. Among this category of our former compatriots are very popular anecdote. There are two immigrant. One another asks: “have You settled?” “No, still working!” — corresponds to the “loser.” However, these Russian-speakers in the US is still a minority. The majority of local Russian speakers, by contrast, seek to dissolve completely in the American “melting pot”, in fact, cease to be Russian.
It is interesting that, unlike the refugees from the second and third waves, current immigrants have absolutely no desire that their children spoke Russian. As a result, “second generation” of migrants, as a rule, very bad speaks Russian. And this applies to children reassimilating Russian, of course, if they do not live in national blocks.
From the Chapter “Idleness as a lifestyle”
One of the most famous settlements of the American downshifters — the settlement of Slab city “the last free place in the US”, located near San Diego. Today in the village of about 500 houses. Mostly trailers, motorhomes. Here lives about a thousand people. The settlement has no water, power lines and television, but slabco it does not bother. The water they are imported in containers from the nearest town, electricity is produced by solar batteries, and the TV is perceived as “unnecessary overkill of civilization.”
But in the village there is a club where every Friday concerts. On Saturdays at karma kitchen are free to eat food cooked at the hare Krishna recipes. In the center of town is “crossbone” the tree on which hang old shoes for the needy. And beside him on a concrete Foundation neatly slightly worn clothing. Not forgotten, and spiritual needs. Anyone unguarded in the library I found books of Tolstoy, Dostoevsky, and a lot of literature on Eastern philosophy. Slabchanka no stranger to humor. Near many trailers are mailboxes that says: “My home is where I parked”.
Personally I like the Russians were surprised by the fact that in such a strange place, there is no crime. I imagined how would look this kind of settlement in Russia. Rather, it quickly turned into a gathering of drug addicts and alcoholics. However, in Slab city this is not happening. When slavjane leave for a few days out of town, they have no fear lie in the street bikes (the price under a thousand dollars) and other expensive things.
One of the main pieces of Slab city is Salvation Mountain. A local resident, a former drifter Leonard knight more than twenty years he painted the colors of the sizeable hill. Enthusiast scribbled his numerous quotations from the Bible, and on top was placed a wooden cross. Leonard knight claimed that Slab city is the best place on earth, and he will not leave him and for 20 million dollars.