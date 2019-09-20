“You have no idea how oral burning child”: in the Turkish resort cooking show…
In Turkey during dinner suffered eight tourists, including two boys from Russia, which the cook had poured burning oil during the show.
As reported by rossm, among the victims of the fire during the show — two children from the Russian Yekaterinburg. About the incident told their father. “It was hell. You have no idea how the child screamed… eight people were Injured, people were really burning,” — said the man, who came to the hospital two sons, 3.5 and 10 years. One of the boys burns 27% of the body (2 and 3 degrees), in the second — 16% burns, injured hands and head.
The man said that after the incident to help the victims rushed to the tourists from Germany and the Netherlands, as fellow-Russians shot everything on video. The property pleaded guilty, has placed the boys in the hospital and pays for their treatment. The victims also promised to pay for further treatment in Russia.
After the “fire show” in the hospital were three victims.
