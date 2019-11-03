You have our carols not seen in Ukraine bright fotozhabu potrollit Halloween celebration
Thursday, October 31, many Ukrainians actively celebrated Halloween by dressing up in various “dark” images, the network is reminded of the more traditional Ukrainian motives to scare the neighbors.
The corresponding picture was published on the Facebook page “Baba I kit”.
The picture shows several people dressed in traditional costumes for the Nativity, one of the elements of the celebration of Ukrainian Christmas. The thus processed black and white filter which gives it an australiamore.
“Halloween? You have our carols not seen” – says the inscription on the picture.
“Carols sing, and this is the Nativity” – specify in comments.