‘You have to put a bit of effort’: as a teacher from Ukraine became a student at Yale
In the second half of 2019 comfortable life of Alexander Komarova, assistant of the Department of National law Academy named after Yaroslav the Wise, has changed dramatically. This is stated in the video “voice of America”.
In September 2019, instead of the rostrum of the teacher of the Kharkov Academy he was on the bench of the Yale University student.
“This is a very serious challenge. Because learning is not easy. In comparison with the volumes that I gave to my students to learn and the volume that I perceive here, language is not my mother tongue, they are not comparable, — says Alexander. — Study in Ukraine comfortable and relaxed”.
Alexander for 6 years he taught in yurakademiya criminal law and courses related to anti-corruption, however 3 years ago I know I need to move on.
Preparation for admission took about 2 years. In December 2018 Alexander filed documents at the law schools of Harvard and Yale in a few months both the University announced the enrollment.
“My strategy was simple, I thought I should make one shot and hit the target, so I waited until I could appreciate at that level, I already have some chances,” says Alexander.
Your choices Alexander made in favor of Yale. Says that the program here is small, the total gain of up to 30 students. In addition, he is interested in it teaching, and the master program from Yale is designed for those who in the future wants to teach the law.
Among those now studying Alexander — the nature of corruption. His teacher Susan rose-Ackerman is a world renowned expert in the field of political corruption. Herself the Professor says that the experience of Alexander and Ukraine are very important to her.
“He’s a great student, I am very glad to have someone from Ukraine. The experience of Alexander important for the course I’m teaching on the relationship of corruption with the political and economic development”, — said the Professor.
Alexander is only the second Ukrainian, who for the past 20 years he studied at the law school of Yale. The Professor claims that the University is interested in the fact that more Ukrainians were submitted to them for training.
Alexander himself says that among his colleagues there are many those who have important knowledge, they could try to enter Harvard or Yale, but I do not believe in their strength.
One of the obstacles is the lack of information. Not everyone knows that learning can be free. For example, the financial assistance received Alexander from Yale, almost fully covers his tuition and life in the United States.
“We have a kind of inferiority complex, we think we can’t, that’s another level. Actually, we can, you just have to make little effort and you will succeed”, — says Alexander.
While Alexander plans to continue training in the United States, he’s already applied for one of the grants at Yale University and plans to conduct research on anti-corruption. After that he wants to return to Yale to get his doctorate.
“I want to work where there is a request for professionalism. I don’t know if he is still in Ukraine”, — says Alexander.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 7838
[name] => Yale University
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => jelskij-universitet
)
Yale University
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13337
[name] => Our people
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => nashi-ludi
)
Our people
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13880
[name] => Ukrainian
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => ukrainets
)
украинецFacebookVkontakte
bookmark