You just wonder: 15 interesting and little-known facts about the USA
The United States have a rich and interesting culture. There are well-known facts, and there are those about which few people know. Edition of the “Around the world” gathered 15 little known but very interesting facts about the United States.
1. The design of the flag of the United States in its modern form (with 51 stars) in 1958 created a 17-year-old student. It was homework Robert Heft for which he, incidentally, took 4-.
2. In 1956, the official motto of the United States was the phrase In God We Trust (“in God We trust”). She is believed to have appeared during the civil war, now printed on all American banknotes.
3. The seven rays on the statue of Liberty’s crown symbolize the seven continents. The length of each of them of 2.75 m and a weight of 68.5 kg.
4. If you have the pocket $10 and no debt, then you are richer than 25% of all Americans. While the external debt is more than $19 trillion and growing.
5. About 40% of children in USA are born outside of marriage. This is primarily due to the fact that in America, couples who live without a stamp in the passport, more of those who had legalized their relationship. Interestingly, every 8th couple met on the Internet.
6. Despite the fact that 74% of Americans believe in God, according to statistics, 42% also believe in the existence of ghosts, 26 percent of witches and 24% in reincarnation. At the same time, the United States leads in the number of scientific papers, which account for about 30% published all over the world.
7. In the US there is a unique monument, four corners (Four Corners Monument). This monument is the only point where four us States: Arizona, new Mexico, Utah and Colorado. The first token in the form of a concrete platform was installed in 1912, and then in 1931 made a bronze disk, and in 1992 was built the four corners Monument in its present form.
8. The United States has no official language. Repeatedly put forward a proposal for legislative consolidation of the status of the English language, which is native to the 80% of Americans, but at the Federal level, this decision had not been made.
9. From 1776 to 1967 in the United States was prohibited marriages between members of different races.
10. In the US a lot of funny laws. For example, in Ohio you can not on Sunday to buy corn flakes in new Orleans is forbidden to attach to fire hydrants crocodiles, in Alabama you can’t carry ice cream in your pocket, and in Arizona you will be fined if you put the donkey to sleep in the bathtub.
11. The us military banned the use of U.S. flags made in China.
12. In 7 States: Arkansas, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, atheists can not hold public office. This is prohibited by the Constitution.
13. 90% of dollar bills has traces of cocaine. Some of them were used for inhalation of cocaine, and some – in the course of transactions for the sale of drugs.
14. Live in America 4 746 people who have the name match exactly. Most often it is Thomas, Thomas (Thomas Thomas).
15. The only American President who was elected after he divorced his wife, was Ronald Reagan. At the same time every hour in the U.S. falls about 100 couples.