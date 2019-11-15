You no longer need ex-spouse Dzhigarkhanyan refused to “start over” with him
After the news that Armen Dzhigarkhanyan was in the hospital, and his condition on admission was assessed as extremely heavy, the journalists decided to find out about the feelings that caused the news of his ex-wife Armen Dzhigarkhanyan Vitalina Tsymbalyuk-Romanovskaya.
This writes Teleprogramma.pro.
She admitted she’s worried about ex-husband, despite the fact that for several years did not contact with him.
Vitalina regrets that Armen Borisovich was surrounded by people who care about his health and well-being. It said that Dzhigarkhanyan clearly deserves more and should spend their old age in a pretty public life and a happy personal life.
Said Tsymbalyuk-Romanovskaya and provocative question about the possible reunification with Armen Borisovich. However, she gave to understand that to start all over again with the actor already late to speak about it intelligently.
“To start all over again — it’s impossible. He is 84 years old, understand what “again”, let’s not exaggerate”, said Mara.
However, the pianist definitely would not mind to meet and just talk with her ex-husband, the news of a serious condition which has denied its officials.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the former wife of the Russian singer Prokhor Chaliapin Tatiana Guzeva believes that Vitalina Tsymbalyuk-Romanovskaya completely in love with her former spouse and does not intend “to go anywhere” by myself. So hardly surprising this is her response to a question about reunification with Armen Dzhigarkhanyan.
