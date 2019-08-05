“You were silent when captured Donbas, and now the “Russian world” came to you” — the answer…
The mass protests in Moscow and the brutal detention of protesters by Regardie users of social networks reacted with ill-concealed irony. The Muscovites had personal experience experience the brutality of Russian security forces and to survive all the horrors that brought Russia into the occupied regions.
Bright spoke about the protests, a Twitter user TekilaUA. Russia was silent, seeing the excesses of its security forces in Crimea and the Donbass. And now the Russians see what horrors it carries with it a “Russian world”.
In the same vein, he expressed the user USSRComeBack: Russia is reaping the fruits of their own crimes in the occupied territories.
And the famous cartoonist Sergey Elkin has noticed that popular in Russia “position with eyes closed” doesn’t save more: security officials are absolutely indifferent to the political views of the persecuted.
Recall Regardie violently dispersed the crowd at a rally in Moscow on 27 July and 3 August. During the crackdown were arrested not only protesters, but also bystanders. Came in paddy wagons, even those who came to the rally to support the actions of Regardie.
