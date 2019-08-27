‘You will catch’: a resident of Connecticut going to prison for arranging sham marriages
19 Aug 35-year-old Jodean Stevenson, also known as Gadian Gordon, Bridgeport, Connecticut, pleaded guilty to a dozen sham marriages with foreigners, which was to legalize and obtain immigration benefits in the United States.
As reported on the official website of citizenship and immigration USA, USCIS representatives learned of possible fraudulent marriage for the purpose of receiving a green card in 2016 — then also started large-scale investigation.
According to court documents and statements, Stephenson ran the company Stephenson Immigration and Legal Services LLC in Bridgeport. In the period from 2011 to 2017 it conspired with other persons to organize 28 sham marriages between U.S. citizens and aliens with citizenship of other countries residing in the United States that non-citizens could apply for and obtain the status of lawful permanent residence (LPR), also known as obtaining a green card.
One of the 28 sham marriages were concluded between Stevenson and citizen of Jamaica. For each of the 27 other fraudulent marriages Stevenson found and presented citizen of the United States as a prospective spouse, and also helped with a fictitious couple to obtain a marriage license. She organized the ceremony and the celebration, gave advice on how to imitate a “genuine” marriage to the authorities, despite the fact that no couple lived together and were not going to stay married for a long time.
In this scheme, Stevenson produced several immigration documents needed to apply for a green card. She asked the Complainant and his wife to sign the documents and, in many cases, documents sent by mail to the immigration authorities USCIS. In some cases Stevenson or her assistants prepared other false documents for the couple, such as bogus lease agreements, which were to make the authorities believe that the couple lives together.
Stevenson usually took for their services from 17 000 to 20 000 dollars with foreign citizens, and spouses — citizens of the United States — received from 2000 to 4000 for participation in the process.
During the investigation, Stevenson offered to arrange a sham marriage to a representative of the authorities undercover and to help him get a green card in exchange for the proposed fee in the amount of $ 20,000. In the recorded conversations Stevenson presented the undercover agent the citizen of the United States and gave the Soviets “a couple of” how to create the impression that they are legally married and live together as husband and wife.
Stevenson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit immigration fraud in marriage. It waits for a maximum term of imprisonment of five years after U.S. district judge Michael Shea will make her sentencing in Hartford. The date of sentencing is not scheduled.
Stevenson was released on bail in the amount of $ 250,000 since her arrest on 22 June 2018.
Six other individuals involved in the scheme previously pleaded guilty.
“We are serious about fraud in the marriage and any other types of fraud, said acting Director of USCIS Ken Cucinelli. Let it serve as a reminder that if you participate in fraudulent activities, you will always get caught”.