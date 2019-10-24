You will never hear “I love you” from these two Zodiac signs
Their love they show in very different ways…
They seem cold and unfeeling, but only at first glance. You do not be disappointed due to the fact that those born under these Zodiac signs can’t say “I love you” – because my love they show in very different ways.
Capricorn
Cold and arrogant is exactly what first impression is created by people born under this sign. They seem to be impregnable fortresses, but the fact of the matter is that when Capricorns are alone with their feelings, they can cry all night. Assuming of course that they are alone in the house.
Once you destroy the wall they built around themselves, there is another, and so on to infinity. Once you decide to give up, you’re hurting their heart. And then realize that their feelings are very deep.
Fear of getting psychological trauma is something that bothers Capricorn to show the emotions that they prefer to hide deep within yourself.
Rather, they will give to cut off an arm than tell someone that you love him and care about him. But sometimes the mask falls down, and then you have a chance to break through the the defensive. But for this you will need to stock up on nerves of steel and a hell of patience.
Leo
What the lion is not able to cope with, is the pride that prevents him to open up and show his vulnerability in front of another person, even if he knows him all his life.
He would never admit that it is something shameful. When communicating with him the impression that you know much less about him than he knows about you. Next to the Lion you feel in limbo.
“I’m sorry” is a word he hardly ever utter. Even if you understand that you made a mistake, he’d never admit to it – neither myself nor others. Not Imperial this business.
In his Outlook he is perfect. You will have to attach Leo to a chair and pull his teeth to get to say the words that will Express his true feelings.