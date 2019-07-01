Young and in love: Isabelle Gular and Kevin Trapp in Mykonos
The Victoria’s Secret model Isabel Gular now rests on the island of Mykonos with her fiance Kevin Trapp — footballer, goalkeeper of Germany and the club Paris Saint-Germain. Kevin made an offer Isabelle a year ago, but the wedding of the lovers is not yet played — probably preparing a large-scale celebration. And while a couple enjoys each other: they bathe in the Aegean sea, sunbathing under the rays of the sun and shamelessly kissing in front of the lenses of photographers. And Isabel demonstrates her perfect form wearing microbikini bright lemon color.
Recall that the pair stopped to hide their relationship in November 2014. Offer Kevin did on 5 July, when the couple vacationed on the island of Capri, and then they went back to Mykonos — I think it is a favorite destination of lovers. Don’t be surprised if they will play there.