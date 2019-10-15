Young genius: boy forced virtual assistant Alexa to do her homework (video)
In the UK recently happened a curious case: a boy of nine had used the voice assistant Amazon Alexa for homework. This writes the resource picabu with reference to the Daily Mail.
It is reported that Lynn Harmanli needed to go out for shopping and she agreed with his son Bruce, which at that time he will have to do homework.
Arriving home, she heard of her son’s room, a strange female voice.
The British decided to find out what it is. It turns out that Bruce made virtual assistant Alexa, a built-in smart column Amazon Echo, answer homework questions in mathematics.
The woman took all the picture in the video, which shows her son sitting on the floor in front of the column specifies the voice assistant a question: “how much is eight times four?”
Hardly constraining laughter, the mother said to Bruce that this is the wrong way of homework. She then said that now he will have to solve everything again, but your own.
