Young girlfriend of Viktor Pavlik wrote him a tender recognition
The novel 53-year-old singer Viktor Pavlik with his PR Manager, 25-year-old Catherine Repacholi recently at all on hearing. It turned out that the couple has been together for three years, and recently there are rumors that they are going to get married. However, as stated by the girl, it’s all fiction and they loved not this plan.
Victor tries not to advertise a relationship with a young lover, however, Catherine is pleased to share a photo with the artist and is not going to hide anything.So, on his page in Instagram she published romantic a picture together with Pavlik.
In the photo the singer sits in a chair and the girl stands behind with his hands on his chest. Victor, in turn, holds the hands of his beloved, and smiles happily.
“In joy and not joy
By road any and to old age,” touching signed frame Repacova.
Subscribers girls do not mind a large age difference couples, and they wish them love and harmony and gentle touches photo.
- Yak Garneau! Be maslev
- You make a lovely couple, I wish you happiness and harmony
- Yak Garni the happy couple! Bajan Lubov You to beskrevet
- It is important to love, believe and trust
- Vav Vav Vav! Duzhe Krut position! Happiness you wagon
- Here is a twist!!!))) Congratulations
- Yak VI Garnier couple,Bajan you the great happiness I don’t svitati uwagi on dornic
- God’s blessings!
- Beautiful, happy, in the eyes of love and admiration for each other, what you are great! Good luck to you!
- I really like you as a couple! So cute. Good luck to you!
- VI tak Klasnic time. Hi you mastite!!! I do not sluhay nikogo. Gift in his zadovolennya. And people always zvykli obgovarivali, zahoditi ACS MOSI, I figure out not potribni parade