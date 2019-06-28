Young migrants saved fell from the window of a child
A young migrant from Algeria caught in Istanbul year-old girl fell from the window, reports .
17-year-old Fawzi Sabat said that walking down the street, when I saw standing at the window the little girl. He came closer to see what she was doing and after a few moments the child fell from the height of the second floor. The young man kept his head and caught the girl, barely standing on your feet. Then he ran to the aid of other witnesses.
Currently, the life of a child is out of danger. It is known that her family came from Syria. When the girl went to the window, her mother was preparing food in the kitchen. The child’s parents in gratitude gave Feusi 200 Turkish liras (about 2.2 thousand). The young man claimed that he had done what had to be done.
Netizens admired the act of the young man and jokingly remarked that the Turkish President should give Sabato medal.
A similar case occurred in the week in China, where a passer-by was also caught fell from the window of a little boy. The child was not injured.