Young people brought from the house of Commons for a sit-in (PHOTOS)

In relation to more than two dozen young Canadians in a single month, a ban on visiting Parliament hill in connection with their attempt this morning to arrange in the House of Commons a protest against climate change.

The group “Our time” to bestow the 338 letters of instructions to the members of the Parliament elected last week, asking to consider the priority of the “new green deal”, when Parliament will resume.

24-year-old Niklas Agarwal, a recent graduate of the faculty of geography, University of Toronto, is one of the 27 young people who entered the Parliament building, joining the group of tourists.

When the guide brought the group to the House of Commons, the activists sat on the floor, unfurled protest slogans written on the yellow cloth and refused to move.

Security removed them within 15 minutes, giving everyone a fine for unauthorized entry and the 30-day ban on visits.

Agarwal said that the punishment was worth it, because the time to prevent extreme climate situation, there are fewer, and the newly formed Parliament is a very convenient opportunity to take the necessary action.