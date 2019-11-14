Young son of Yana Rudkovskaya and Evgeny Plushenko threatened with death
Well-known producer and socialite Yana Rudkovskaya and figure skater Yevgeny Plushenko seriously fear for the life of their 6-year-old son. Little Sasha threatened with death on the network. Moreover, “well-wishers” demand star family millions roubles, otherwise threatened to impose on the boy to damage and resort to black magic rituals.
Concerned parents filed a police report. Started checking accounts of which have received threats. While Yana and Eugene refrain from commenting.
“Unfortunately, it’s true! We do not comment on the investigation. The statement has been written more than a month ago, please be sensitive to this issue and not calling journalists to me and Eugene. The police are already on the right track, and I hope these bastards and the organizer will respond soon to the fullest extent of the law for this crime. Thank you all for your understanding,” wrote Rudkovskaya in his Telegram channel.
The counsel for the producer added that threats from the cultists did for a few months. With it, wrote the messages with threats from not only family, but friends.
“These people wrote these things not only to us but to our friends. The first who gave the alarm, was Lera Kudryavtseva. She saw threats on the page, called me. All accounts from which came the threats are already blocked. Is the first success in catching these people,” — commented the course of the investigation Rudkovskaya for Super.ru.
Sasha, whose parents called Dwarf Gnomic, have an account in Instagram. For his publications the following is about 400 thousand subscribers. Rudkovskaya contends that it maintains a page son. It publishes the reports of his speeches — Sasha, like his father, is engaged in figure skating, taking part in competitions and also released advertising.
Network to Jan convicted of a protrusion of the luxury lifestyle and accused of exploitation of his son. Now rostv came out of a reality show about the life of Yana Rudkovskaya and Plushenko in the format as shown in the life of the Kardashian family.
