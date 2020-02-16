Young Ukrainian skaters won the international tournament in Hungary
Maria Golubtsova and Kirill Belobrov
The young Ukrainian figure skaters Maria Golubtsova and Kirill Belobrov became winners of the international tournament Jegvirag Cup, which was held in the Hungarian city of Miskolc. This was reported on the website of the Ukrainian figure skating Federation.
“Speaking in the juniors category, the students of Maria Tumanovskaya-Gulls confidently won both programs. In the rhythmic dance they scored 59.74 points and arbitrary – 91.07”, – stated in the message.
The highest judicial allowance, the Duo has received for twizzle, which was performed at the fourth level.
In the overall standings Golubtsova and Belobrov scored 150.81 points and more than 28 points spared Belarusian athletes Sidorenko Karina and Maxim Elenica that result 122.40 took second place.
The third step of a pedestal there ascended the Hungarian dancers Katica Kedves and Fedor Sharonov – 121.23.
Dance Duo Mariya Golubtsova and Kirill Belobrov recently won the national championship of Ukraine among juniors and won the right to represent Ukraine at the world championship in this age group, which will be held in early March in Tallinn.
This season they have won two international tournaments – Istanbul Cup in Istanbul and the Halloween Cup in Budapest.