Young wife Komarova showed slender legs and Breasts in a transparent dress (photos)
The young wife of TV presenter and traveler Dmitry Komarov, the winner of the title “Miss Ukraine” Oleksandr Kucherenko appeared in a candid photoshoot. Beauty became the face of the advertising campaign of the famous Ukrainian designer Andre tan Atelier Andre Tan. Alexander has demonstrated quite outspoken translucent dress accentuates the chest and long legs.
The collection also contains the original cut outfits, pantsuits, denim, satin dress pleated dresses and jackets, embroidered with Swarovski stones.
The author of the photoset became a famous photographer Sonya Placidus. The shooting took place in the North of Italy the capital of fashion — Milan.
Says Andre tan, his collection will suit the bold and stylish girls who want to Shine brighter than the stars and not afraid to show her sexuality and femininity.
We will remind, Alexander Kucherenko Dmitry Komarov for a long time concealed his affair. About their relationship only became known after a secret wedding in Israel.
