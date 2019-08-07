Young Yastremsky beat in Canada the ex-first racket of the world
August 7, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
19-year-old Ukrainian tennis player Diane Yastremsky, which occupies the 33rd position in the world women’s ranking, continues successful performance at the Rogers Cup in Toronto, Canada with a prize Fund of 2.83 million.
Vera started with a confident victory over the British Johanna Contoy (14th) — 6:3, 6:2, then met up with Victoria Azarenka from Belarus (39). .
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter
Loading...
READ "Maybe I'm stupid, but I do not believe that the Russian attack on Ukraine": boxer Stud shocked the network...