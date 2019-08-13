Young Yastremsky beat in the US the titled tennis player (video)
19-year-old Ukrainian tennis player Diane Yastremsky, which occupies the 32nd place in the world women’s rankings, successfully launched on representative tournament in Cincinnati with a prize Fund of 2.94 million dollars.
The rival of our compatriot was awarded the Danish Caroline Wozniacki (19th), who won during his career, 34 of title and headed the WTA rankings in total over the 71 weeks, which Diana informed on the courts in official competitions do not overlap.
Yastremsky nervously started the match, immediately losing his serve, but quickly remedied the situation, winning four games in a row and eventually took the first set. Came out easy and the second party, during which the Ukrainian was again lost, but at the crucial moment took himself in hand and pulled out the final victory — 6:4, 6:4.
“In the beginning of the match I felt comfortable on the court — it’s about how the events unfolded, day. But I tried to find your game, find your rhythm, and in the end I managed it. I knew that Wozniacki will be well protected, as this style of game, so try to diversify your tennis, not play extremely aggressive in the attack. Think I managed that well enough. I hope to spend another few games in this tournament. My goal is to show a good result at the US Open. I will try to play well here in Cincinnati, to maximally prepare well for the Grand slam tournament“, — shared her emotions with Diane after a victorious fight.
To overcome the starting round 15 Yastremsky earned $ 600 in the second round will face Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova (153-I), which defeated Anastasia Sevastova of Latvia (11th) — 7:6 (3), 6:7 (4), 6:4.
We will add that also in the first round will play another Ukrainian Lesya Tsurenko (35th) — her opponent will be Puerto Rican Monica Puig (44th). But Elina Svitolina (7th) will begin their participation at the tournament with a second round match against the Belgian Elise Mertens, who defeated in the opening match of the American Katie McNally (121-I) — 7:5, 6:0.
