Young Yastremsky continues to win at Wimbledon

| July 5, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Юная Ястремская продолжает побеждать на Уимблдоне

19-year-old Ukrainian tennis player Diane Yastremsky (35th place in the world women’s rankings) continues his winning streak in his first main draw Wimbledon — one of four tournaments of “Grand slam” with a total prize Fund of $ 49.4 million.

In the third round of our compatriot, met with Swiss Victoria Golubich (81-I). Diane knew her, because already met twice with her and both times successfully — in 2018, in French Cagnes-sur-Mer (7:5, 1:6, 6:4) and in June 2019, the English in Eastbourne (6:4, 6:1).

Yastremsky started the first set very well, conceding 2:5, later literally swept the opponent off the court. First, Diane has won five games in a row in the first game, and then easily brought the case to victory — 7:5, 6:3. By the way, after two days of play Ukrainka shared leadership with Czech Karolina Pliskova in the number of aces (15), and in the fight with Golubich added to this number six aces.

Guaranteeing already 220 776 dollars in prize money, Yastremsky in the fourth circle will meet Zhang Shuai of China (50th), who beat in two sets the Danish Caroline Wozniacki (19th) — 6:4, 6:2.

.

Photo By Jimmie 48

