Young Yastremsky learned their opponents at the final tournament in China (photos)
19-year-old Ukrainian tennis player Diane Yastremsky, occupying the 24th place in the women’s world ranking, will take part in the small final tournament with a prize pool of 2.4 million dollars, which will be held from 21 to 27 October in China Zhuhai.
Our compatriot, who after the termination of cooperation with Belgian coach Olivier Genoma now works with the Israeli Jan Pocharam, was among 12 players who will lead the fight for the honorary trophy. Diane got into the group “Azalea”, where her rivals will be bertens of Kiki from the Netherlands (10th) and the Croat Donna Vekic (20-I). The first match of the Ukrainian will be held on Wednesday, October 23, against Bertens.
In other groups were: group “Camellia” — Sofia Kenin (USA, 12th), Alison Risk (USA, 19th), Carolina Muchova (Czech Republic, 26-I); group “Orchid” Madison keys (USA, 13th), Petra Martic (Croatia, 15-I), Saisai Zheng (China, 40-I); the group of “rose” — Arina Sobolenko (Belarus, 14), Elise Mertens (Belgium, 18-me), Maria Zaccari (Greece, 22-I). The semifinals will be released only the winner of each group. The current winner of the tournament is the present the first racket of the world Australian Ashleigh Barty.
The handsome trophy, which will lead the fight tennis players
Note that Yastremsky will be a solid support group in Zhuhai. Tennis player on his page on Instagram posted a photo with the mother and grandmother of the plane that takes the family Yastremsky in China.
Diane, along with her mother and grandmother
Add that decided all participants of the main final of the tournament, which this year will be held in Chinese Shenzhen. In addition to Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (8-I), which is the current winner of the competition, it also will play Ashleigh Barty (Australia, 1-I), Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic, 2nd), Naomi Osaka (Japan, 3-I), Bianca Andreescu (Canada 4th), Simona Halep (Romania, 5th), Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic, 6-l) and Belinda Bencic (Switzerland, 7-I).
