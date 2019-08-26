Young Yastremsky was launched at the US Open with victory over an experienced Romanian (video)
19-year-old Ukrainian tennis player Diane Yastremsky, which occupies the 32nd place in the world women’s rankings, successfully launched at the Open championship (US Open), one of the four tournament series “Grand slam” with a total prize Fund of more than 57 million dollars.
Last year, our compatriot could not overcome the first round on his debut tournament in new York, and this time was pretty determined to improve your score.
At the US Open in 2019, the young inhabitant of Kiev met with the experienced 31-year-old Romanian Monica Niculescu (105th), which have not previously crossed paths at official tournaments. The first set was won by our compatriot, but the second party easily took the opponent. In the final set, two games made by Diana on the radio Romanian woman, brought a Ukrainian victory— 6:4, 1:6, 6:2.
For an exit in the second round Yastremsky, earned 100 thousand dollars in prize money. Her next opponent will be Swede Rebecca Peterson (71), who beat Monica Puig from Puerto Rico (59-I) — 6:3, 6:3.
Note that in the first round will also play three more Ukrainian. Elina Svitolina will meet 17-year-old American Whitney Osuigwe (107-I), Lesya Tsurenko (40-I) will start the match against Belgian Kirsten Flipkens (110-I) and Kateryna Kozlova (76-I) will meet American Taylor Townsend (116-I), successfully passed the qualification.
Photo By Jimmie 48
