Younger grandson: chanson anybody’s Dating 22-year-old Charmer (video)
Famous Russian performer of songs in the style of “chanson”, 71-year-old Mikhail Shufutinsky was recently spotted at the event in the company of very young girls.
This writes the portal”.ru”.
Rumored companion anybody no and 22 years, and after his grandson singer Dmitry was 23 years old.
However, judging by the behavior of the pair at the gala dinner in honor of the award, the singer is still able to give odds to young performers.
Thinner galatno anybody cared for a friend, and gladly allowed to take pictures.
“Ah, the tenderness with which the beautiful girl looked into the eyes of brutal singer! As he gently hugged her waist, stroking and something sweet, judging by the smile of a happy girl, whispering in her ear,” — writes the author.
In response, she gently looked into the eyes of the star.
View this post in Instagram
As you know, the wife of singer, Margaret M. Shufutinsky, died June 5, 2015 in Los Angeles. Together, the couple lived for more than forty years. Now, the aging singer is in search of a new mistress of his apartments. According to rumors, Shufutinskogo owns a mansion in 913 sq. m. in the suburbs, a cottage and a ranch in Los Angeles.
Fans of the star noted that it seems that the search for a new favorite come to fruition. However anybody to talk about my personal life unwilling.
“We’re good together, this is important, and the rest should not affect anyone!” — said the singer.
As previously reported “FACTS”, after the information that the Investigative Committee of Russia has officially solved the murder of singer Michael Krug, singer colleague in the shop, anybody decided to give his version of why the investigation lasted so long. In particular, he said that the name of the killer of the Circle for so long was not called, because nobody wanted to accuse a person without having the conclusive evidence.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter