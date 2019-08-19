Younger sister Loboda wears her old dress (photo)

| August 19, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Младшая сестра Лободы донашивает ее старое платье (фото)

The younger sister of the famous Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda Xenia, who had recently married, boasted a photo in an old dress star cousin.

Pictures of her posing in an old stage outfit Svitlana, Ksenia has published in his Instagram.

View this post in Instagram

Thank you my beloved for all that you do for me …

Publication of Ksusha Loboda (@ksushka_loboda_) Aug 19, 2019 12:49 PDT

“Thank you, my beloved for all that you do for me”, – signed photo with friends made in one of Kiev restaurants, Loboda, Jr.

Младшая сестра Лободы донашивает ее старое платье (фото)

The images show that the sister of the singer something to celebrate, and the signature hints that made her husband.

View this post in Instagram

Publication of Ksusha Loboda (@ksushka_loboda_) 19 Aug 2019 12:53 PDT

Fans of Svetlana Loboda in the comments say that the sisters are very similar, but delicately not notice that the dress she wore Ksenia has demonstrated many times her older sister before her second pregnancy.

Младшая сестра Лободы донашивает ее старое платье (фото)

She performed in this outfit so often that fans have even started to make comments, like, star, could afford to diversify wardrobe.

View this post in Instagram

@muztv #of fabricated#Samwell

Note that Svetlana Loboda loves short dresses that accentuate her slender legs. Recently, in Monte Carlo, she danced on a table in one of these outfits, noting successful performance at the Russian Music Festival.

As previously reported “FACTS”, Loboda was the headliner of this festival.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.