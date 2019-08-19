Younger sister Loboda wears her old dress (photo)
The younger sister of the famous Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda Xenia, who had recently married, boasted a photo in an old dress star cousin.
Pictures of her posing in an old stage outfit Svitlana, Ksenia has published in his Instagram.
Thank you my beloved for all that you do for me …
“Thank you, my beloved for all that you do for me”, – signed photo with friends made in one of Kiev restaurants, Loboda, Jr.
The images show that the sister of the singer something to celebrate, and the signature hints that made her husband.
Fans of Svetlana Loboda in the comments say that the sisters are very similar, but delicately not notice that the dress she wore Ksenia has demonstrated many times her older sister before her second pregnancy.
She performed in this outfit so often that fans have even started to make comments, like, star, could afford to diversify wardrobe.
Note that Svetlana Loboda loves short dresses that accentuate her slender legs. Recently, in Monte Carlo, she danced on a table in one of these outfits, noting successful performance at the Russian Music Festival.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Loboda was the headliner of this festival.
