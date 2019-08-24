Your main enemy is your Zodiac Sign
Astrologers working on a compatibility of Zodiac Signs, identified the worst enemies to each representative of the zodiacal circle. Emotional opposites or polar opposites don’t get along with each other and every time I want something to annoy.
We are surrounded by envious, evil, arrogant people. They are all around us. Sometimes it’s just friends and sometimes colleagues, friends and even relatives. Have you thought ever about what Zodiac Sign is your worst enemy? Astrologers have identified the pattern by which it is immediately apparent from whom should stay away and not even start a conversation.
Aries
Representatives of this Sign just hate boring people. Aries horoscope full of energy and joie de vivre. This Sign can not communicate with sluggish, passive and lazy people. Because of this, the Rams always fight with the Twins. Their hostility is based on the depressive tendency of Twins.
Taurus
Taurus is a very serious, uncompromising and responsible person, which surprisingly I can’t stand people like them. Taurus likes in people responsiveness, kindness and the ability to maintain. This sign of the Zodiac can’t stand Capricorns. All because they have in the first place money, and greed and greed overshadows their eyes, forcing them to walk over.
Gemini
Gemini is vivacious, restless and fussy people, due to what can easily fall into depression. Representatives of this Sign tries to avoid sad people. A typical Gemini is very hard to get along with the boring and sometimes even dark Fish.
Cancer
Cancers sometimes overly calm and laid-back people. They like quiet time with the monotonous rhythm of life. They’re not in a hurry. For them the enemy number one — Scorpions. Bustling, lively, full of drama. Cancers do not like overly active personalities.
Leo
Lions full of confidence. They are free, courageous and brave people and can not stand up just like them. Their main enemy is the virgin, the same cocky and arrogant. But Leo believes that there is only one King, and that is himself.
Virgin
Virgins always everything should be in its place. This applies to all. Most of all they fear chaos as in things and in thoughts. This Zodiac Sign is trying to avoid any mess to not be on the verge of a nervous breakdown, depression or even mental disorder. So Virgo hates more than Aquarius, which spread everywhere a mess and cluttered.
Libra
Libra radiate serenity and harmony. They are good-natured and loving personality. Representatives of this Sign do not tolerate those who try to command them. And most of all they hate it when you shout at them. That is why the Scales are not friends with the Rams. Aries — very domineering and impulsive Sign that his head resembles a tank, and Libra can’t stand it.
Scorpio
From time to time, this Sign of the Zodiac seems very quiet and peaceful. But in fact, his representatives — the ruthless, vengeful and cunning person. Scorpions hate dreamers Aquarius. They have to their ridiculous, boring and generally not of this world. Scorpio will never be friends with Aquarius — and the point.
Sagittarius
Sagittarians are full of confidence, energy and vitality. These people top the list of most successful individuals. Archers — harmless enemies. They can not long be angry at those who offend them. In personal life they always have it in the best way, and their waiting for success. In General, Sagittarians are among the zodiacal circle is quite a respectable person, and enemies as such they have.
Capricorn
Capricorns are tireless and almost never feel tired. They never stand in one place, always go only forward. And I hate annoying people who don’t like active life and prefer to stay at home. The enemy of Capricorn — Cancer.
Aquarius
Aquarius characteristic of impermanence. They are very curious and love to learn new things. They hate people “old school” that used to all old and adhere to strict conservatism. Aquarius starts to panic, when someone has all clearly planned. The number one enemy for Aquarius is Taurus.
Fish
It’s too vulnerable, relaxed and, most importantly, creative Sign of the Zodiac. They can not stand the restless, noisy and full of vigor archers. Fish, looking at the archers, a little jealous. After all, it is hard for them to get acquainted with a new person, they are afraid that will disturb your quiet and cozy little world.
As it turned out, the hostility is astrological the battlefield. In order not to suffer from oppression envy, anger and enemies, avoid their zodiac enemies