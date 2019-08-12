Your voice talk about your disease. Like to hear them
The voice is our business card, it is unique and unique, like a fingerprint, and in combination with manner of speaking is the image of man.
In the human body there are 400 to 850 muscles, the experts argue as to whether the little muscles separately or is it part of a larger. When speaking to people simultaneously employ about 100 muscles of the chest, neck, jaw, tongue and lips. Each muscle is a bundle consisting of hundreds or thousands of muscle fibers. To manage these actions use more neurons than when walking or running. We don’t think much about what should happen at this point in the body – just talking or humming.
How are the sounds
Sounds of speech – the result of a complex muscle work of the vocal apparatus. Their appearance correspond three divisions of the vocal apparatus: energy (breathing) lungs, bronchi, diaphragm, trachea, larynx; generator (voice) – larynx with vocal ligaments and muscles; the resonator (zvukopisi) – the mouth and nose.
In the formation of sounds involved the entire vocal apparatus. The jet of air from the trachea passes through the vocal cords. If they are not tight, the air passes freely, the vocal cords do not vibrate, and if you are tense and drawn together – the jet of air passing between them, shakes them, resulting in a voice. The level of sound is directly linked to the length of the vocal cords in males they are longer and heavier than females and children, so men’s voices are lower in frequency from 80 to 240 Hz, while female range from 140 to 500 Hz.
Did you know that the timbre of the voice depends largely on the structure and condition of the sinuses?
That’s why your voice changes when a stuffy nose.
Personality first and foremost
The timbre of the voice depends on the vocal cords and is a characteristic color of the sound. It is believed that he is unique and unique to each of us, like fingerprints.
The voice acquires color on day 2-3 of a baby’s life, the mother starts to see him cry. Interestingly, in some of the world’s major banks security system personal safes are programmed exactly on the voice of the contributor, and if for any reason it does not sound so, as usual, the coveted door will not open.
Our tone depends on the volume and shape of the trachea and density of closing of the vocal cords and its sound is determined by the underlying tone and additional sounds – overtones, high and low. The more overtones in the sound of the voice, the more expressive and deeper. Experts say that the voice cannot be changed, but you can improve the color – brightness of the sound.
The lowest male voice belongs to singer and composer Tim Storms, who twice entered the Guinness Book of world records for “the Most wide vocal range” and the “lowest note produced by a human”. The sound he made, is beyond human perception and has been registered to the special acoustic devices. The width of the vocal range Storms – 13 octaves.
Exercises for voice help to make the tone more resonant and emotionally charged. Much depends on the balance of overtones when low and high reach harmony among themselves.
It should be remembered that the quality of the sound timbre is influenced by bad habits – the voice goes down when Smoking. The negative role played by malnutrition and chronic sleep deprivation, hypothermia and the flu.
The most outstanding female vocal range 5 octaves belonged to the Peruvian singer Yma sumac,
Speech disorders
Right speech smooth and rhythmic, and under the normal pronunciation of words implies a clear, coherent reprimand each sound.
Speech disorders can be congenital or acquired after trauma, severe surgery and deep experiences. Disadvantages of pronunciation arise in adults as a result of injuries themselves cords, tongue, teeth, lips, muscles of the larynx and palate. In addition, there are cases of damage to the center of the cerebral cortex responsible for speech. In children it may be associated with birth trauma and manifests itself with different degrees of severity.
When pathological changes occur alalia – a complete or partial lack of speech in children due to underdevelopment or defeat of brain regions. When you touch alalia child understand the bad sounds of a foreign speech – hear what the man says something, but does not understand that, like how we don’t understand speaking in an unknown language to us. With motor alalia child can’t learn the language, its sounds, words, grammar. Classes with an experienced speech therapist will help to overcome these problems.
Stuttering – a problem that occurs in children with convulsive condition of the muscles of the vocal apparatus. Manifested in the form of violation of rhythm, tempo and regularity of speech. It is noticed that the percentage of stuttering children varies from 0.75 to 7.5% and it is closely connected with the area in which the child lives. In rural areas, where life is calmer, the percentage of stuttering children is minimal. Scientists believe that there is a genetic predisposition to stuttering.
A speech disorder which manifests itself in the slower rate, called bradylalia, and if the person speaks too fast is thilly. In these cases, appoint a comprehensive examination and consultation neurologist and drugs, normalizing the nervous system, physiotherapy, massage, therapeutic exercises, development of verbal activity.
What will speech therapy
Child psychologists advise to contact the speech therapist as soon as the parents noticed the child’s speech disorders. Remember that children quickly become accustomed to the peculiarities of their pronunciation, and to retrain them later can be difficult.
Consultations of a speech therapist will determine the cause of speech disorders and prescribe corrective exercises. The sooner the child will begin lessons with a specialist, the sooner will come the recovery. The lessons of professional speech therapists will help adults get rid of long-standing defects of speech, accents and dialects.
Widely known today, the neurophysiological discovery of French doctor Alfred Tomatis. Invented them in the middle of the last century a method of treatment restores high frequency sound damaged cells of the brain responsible for speech disorders. New and improved software makes this therapy the most effective in all disorders associated with speech defects, – alalia, bradylalia, Tehillim, stuttering and disorders on the background of the injuries.