“You’re a monster!” The husband Sobchak Bogomolov shocked the network is a movie about a girl fried and…

The husband Sobchak Bogomolov shocked the network is a movie about a girl fried
Netizens went into an uproar from the publication of husband of Ksenia Sobchak Konstantin Bogomolov, on the wedding which was being facetious Maxim Vitorgan. Users have come to the conclusion that the Director apparently decided to wipe the fame ambiguous interpretation of Russian writer Vladimir Sorokin and his scandalous story “Nastya”. This writes the resource limon.
In particular, in his Instagram, the Director posted a video which talked about the fact that finally, after 18 years of searching, there were people who approved of his idea of the film adaptation of the controversial story of Vladimir Sorokin “Anastasia”.
“I wanted to make it [the story “Nastya”] play or movie. Very soon the movie “Anastasia” will be released. He’s almost ready. From the moment of conception to its implementation, it took almost 18 years. During this time, I walked a lot of film producers and theatres, urging them to implement the story and was refused everywhere. No one in this story did not believe, did not want to connect to it, but I stupidly and stubbornly continued to push… until finally, I met a man who believed in this idea” — said Bogomolov on the camera, stressing that if someone believes in an idea, you will surely find a person who will help in its implementation.
The indignation of the users will be clear if we remember that in written in 2000, the story of Vladimir Sorokin “the Nasty” talking about the girl Nastya Sablina, which on 6 August 1900 was 16 years old.
On this day, she wakes up, washes his face, walks through the estate, meets his family, takes the jewels as a gift. Then it is fed to a large kiln, undress, put on a shovel, chained up, roast to bronze crust in the oven, and served to the table.
“Let’s eat, gentlemen, until Nastya gets cold… On the rights of the father of the newly minted I bought the first piece: the left breast! Pavlushka! Bring Bordeaux!” — said Nastia’s father, addressing the guests.
After that Nastya’s parents treated the audience at the holiday table baked meat daughter.
For the first time about preparation for shooting the “Nasty” husband TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak said in 2016. After that, the activist Irina Vasina has addressed in police with the requirement to prohibit the dissemination of the story and draw Sorokin and Bogomolov responsible for promoting cannibalism, as well as for “humiliation of a group of persons on the grounds of religion of Orthodox Christians and on the basis of the relationship to nationality.” She suggested that “such an extravagant Director can make a film containing signs of extremism”.
Then the author of the story the writer Vladimir Sorokin gave a harsh rebuke of the initiators of the attacks, comparing them to the extinct Brontosaurus, and expressed confidence that “the mantid man courageous and gifted, will make a good film”.
The Director himself has refused to comment on the claims of activists, calling them stupid.
Many Internet users, familiar with the story of Sorokin after posting a video producer in Instagram, were shocked by the unhealthy desire Bogomolov to film this work.
“What are you a monster,” writes katerate80.
“18 years old were refused! Of course, it is reasonable and not in vain! Read the content of the story “Nastya”! Just awful what that! How could such write? You want scandal… the Rules was not enough… I’m not a prude!!! But creativity in this case rolls! You society do not understand!!! I don’t think this movie will be a success. Maybe people will just leave the session or it won’t come to this movie!!!” — angry not_available_e.a.
“All of your “great” ideas smack of some kind of carrion. You, this topic is so attractive? Do you think that “she” wrote a sane man want to put this schizophrenic creation? I’ll probably end up being someone you in reality devour… I Hope you will Boo and shame finally kicked out of the theater. You incompetent, really you do not understand this?” — emphasizes lakimo7777.
“When all the crap that is called art – it is a disease! It’s about your plays. A sick person will never admit that he was sick. I hope all the licking and liker of this page will remain subscribers of this page, for the best fans you don’t deserve”, says astolvio.
As previously reported “FACTS”, wedding Bogomolov and Sobchak may also took place under the influence of “ideas” Director: “wedding event” was held on Friday, the 13th. Sobchak and Bogomolov first got married in the registry office, then went to the temple to get married. The couple left the registry office on a real hearse with the words “Till death do us part.” This has caused a great resonance among the observers, as long as my beloved was driving on the garden ring, the back door was open, and it was possible to observe, as the couple lay peacefully on the site of the tomb.
