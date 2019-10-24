You’re doing bad: a little daughter Pugacheva gave her (video)
A little girl of Maxim Galkin and Alla Pugacheva Lisa, which is striking in its spontaneity, artistry and childish reasoning, once surprised the network. Page girls of Instagram there’s a new movie in which she chastises star mother because she bathes in the sea. Six-year-old Lisa proves Alla Borisovna, what does she have to swim and his arguments, talking about the benefits of salt water.
“Mom, you’re doing bad” — lamenting Lisa and advises alle to swim into the deep, to be healed. The recipe for the health of the girls is quite simple but effective: to be healthy, you need a good swim in the sea, then a good sleep.
View this post in Instagram
Subscribers touched by the words of Lisa and her caring mother.
“Lord, well, where are the brains?” “Alia understands that this is a miracle, not the baby”, “What a caring kid! taking care of his mom… genius,” “the Sun, so sensible, caring. Sugar”, — write in comments.
Also, “FAKTY” wrote that the singer Sergey Lazarev showed the grown daughter Anna. The girl is very similar to his older brother Mykyta.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter