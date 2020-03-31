You’re fools if you think the coronavirus is a joke, – Malinovsky
March 31, 2020
Ruslan Malinovskiy
Attacking midfielder Bergamo Atalanta and the national team of Ukraine Ruslan Malinovskiy has spoken of the pandemic coronavirus.
“Two nurses in Italy has committed suicide. It is difficult to see so many deaths. Everything I write about Italy on the Internet is true. So sit at home!
Who thinks that the coronavirus is a joke, you idiots. Watching programs about the sea, and that everywhere one negative” – quoted by football during live broadcast in Instagram news.sportbox.ru.
We will remind that the goalkeeper “Atlanta” Marco Sportiello passed test positive for coronavirus.
Series And, like other leading football League suspended indefinitely.