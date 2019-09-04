“You’re in love?” Iryna Bilyk delighted bed photo

| September 4, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

"Вы влюблены?" Ирина Билык восхитила постельным фото

Popular Ukrainian singer Irina Bilyk, who previously had a fight with ballerina Kateryna Kuhar from “Tancu s with a stars”, showed the racy photos.

In the photo published in Instagram, the singer lies in a short emerald dress, showing off slim legs.

"Вы влюблены?" Ирина Билык восхитила постельным фото

“You’re in love? Put like, if Yes,” signed it spicy photos.

Fans gave the singer a lot of likes, noting that it’s not about love and beauty Bilyk.

“Not in love, just You — fire”, “I liked, although not in love, but could not be put looking at you”, “Very beautiful! Mesmerizing”, “Irina, you’re beautiful”, “What chic”, write the commentators.

"Вы влюблены?" Ирина Билык восхитила постельным фото

"Вы влюблены?" Ирина Билык восхитила постельным фото

"Вы влюблены?" Ирина Билык восхитила постельным фото

Recall that the singer personal life — a full order: recently, she won the admiration of all the family photos.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr