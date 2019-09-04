“You’re in love?” Iryna Bilyk delighted bed photo
Popular Ukrainian singer Irina Bilyk, who previously had a fight with ballerina Kateryna Kuhar from “Tancu s with a stars”, showed the racy photos.
In the photo published in Instagram, the singer lies in a short emerald dress, showing off slim legs.
“You’re in love? Put like, if Yes,” signed it spicy photos.
Fans gave the singer a lot of likes, noting that it’s not about love and beauty Bilyk.
“Not in love, just You — fire”, “I liked, although not in love, but could not be put looking at you”, “Very beautiful! Mesmerizing”, “Irina, you’re beautiful”, “What chic”, write the commentators.
Recall that the singer personal life — a full order: recently, she won the admiration of all the family photos.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter