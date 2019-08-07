You’re not you when you’re hungry: in Zaporozhye grilled kebabs in the midst of the storm

| August 7, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Ты – не ты, когда голоден: в Запорожье жарили шашлыки в разгар бури

The rain and the storm that covered Zaporozhye and the region yesterday, 4 August, did not prevent one of the locals to realize barbecue plans.

So, the man from South of the neighborhood with a grill and an umbrella stood more than an hour in the yard, under the strongest weather. Miraculously covering the coveted barbecue, he managed to reach the goal and bring it to readiness. Help him in this umbrella or enthusiasm – is unknown, but eyewitnesses this approach is very amused.

However, it is worth remembering that under the trees in a storm is dangerous, because some of them do not withstand such weather, and fall: on playgrounds, cars, and sidewalks.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.