You’re not you when you’re hungry: in Zaporozhye grilled kebabs in the midst of the storm
The rain and the storm that covered Zaporozhye and the region yesterday, 4 August, did not prevent one of the locals to realize barbecue plans.
So, the man from South of the neighborhood with a grill and an umbrella stood more than an hour in the yard, under the strongest weather. Miraculously covering the coveted barbecue, he managed to reach the goal and bring it to readiness. Help him in this umbrella or enthusiasm – is unknown, but eyewitnesses this approach is very amused.
However, it is worth remembering that under the trees in a storm is dangerous, because some of them do not withstand such weather, and fall: on playgrounds, cars, and sidewalks.
